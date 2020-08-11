22 Streusel Dessert Recipes

Make a delicious, streusel-topped dessert with these recipes. While streusel is traditionally made from butter, flour and sugar, we add to the topping with ingredients like oats and nuts for an extra crunch. Desserts like Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars and Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel are healthy, flavorful and the perfect answer to your sweet tooth.

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel

This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Peach-Cranberry Coffeecake

For a twist on the classic coffeecake, try this diabetic-friendly peach and cranberry version. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee-Streusel Bundt Cake

Can you really have too much of a good thing when it comes to the combination of coffee and cake? Here, we've created a lighter but still moist and rich Bundt cake, added a ribbon of hazelnut-coffee streusel inside and a drizzle of coffee glaze on top. To say it tastes great with a good cup of coffee is an understatement. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2011

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars

These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

This fresh peach coffee cake with pecan streusel would be lovely for a summertime brunch or afternoon tea. A combination of Greek yogurt and buttermilk in the batter makes for a moist and tender cake, and swapping out all-purpose flour for white whole-wheat flour ups the nutritional value without affecting the taste or texture of this delicious coffee cake. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019

Cinnamon Streusel Rolls

You don't have to make a special trip to the bakery when you can whip up a batch of these heavenly cinnamon streusel rolls at home. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping

A dump cake recipe is exactly what it sounds like--you simply dump all of the ingredients into a pan and bake. There isn't a step where you stir the dry ingredients into the wet mixture; instead, it goes into the baking pan in three stages and the result is a pudding-like cake with a streusel-like topping. The two parts together are delicious (and you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier fall dessert)! Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars

Crunchy pecans and warm vanilla add the perfect touch to these breakfast bars. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Coffee Cake

Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Cinnamon-Raisin Babka

This sweet and swirly cinnamon-raisin babka is topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar streusel. Fresh orange juice and zest come through to give the flavor some added zing, which helps break up the sweetness and adds a nice bright flavor. This recipe makes two loaves--keep one for yourself and gift the other! You're sure to enjoy it in the morning alongside coffee or as a tasty afternoon treat. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.

Apricot-Strawberry Tart

In this healthy one-bowl dessert recipe, strawberries and apricots are a sweet-tart combination for the filling, but you can use 3 cups of any sliced summer fruit or berries that inspire you. Although this is technically a tart, it bakes best in (and is easiest to serve from) a springform pan instead of a classic tart pan. Serve with whipped cream, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel

Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019

Persimmon Streusel Cake

Whole-wheat flour and wheat germ are in both the cake and the topping of this heart-healthy dessert. If persimmons aren't available, use plums instead. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Stone-Fruit Bars

Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

Apple-Pie Bread

This easy everyday apple-pie bread makes a great breakfast-on-the-go with a cup of coffee. The fragrant spices typical of apple pie and the tender bits of baked apple inside also make it worthy as a healthy after-dinner dessert. Enjoy it warm from the oven with a pat of butter or cream cheese or keep it on your counter for a tasty treat during the week. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Pineapple Coffee Cake

Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

