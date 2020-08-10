27 5-Ingredient Dinner Recipes for When You're in a Food Rut

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 10, 2020
If you've found yourself struggling to think of dinner ideas lately, we are right there with you. These recipes use convenient ingredients like potatoes, pasta and soup to create a healthy, new flavor combination that you might not think of. Plus, each dinner has five ingredients or less. Recipes like Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese and Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions are delicious, creative and the perfect solution to the question "What's for dinner?".

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Creamy Salmon & Sugar Snap Cauliflower Gnocchi

Tender cauliflower gnocchi combine with a quick cream sauce, tender peas and flaky salmon for an unforgettable weeknight dinner. This one is so good you might make it for special occasions. If you don't like smoked salmon, use fresh. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Lemon-Sopressata Chicken

You'll only need 5 ingredients and 30 minutes for this healthy chicken recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette to round out dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese

This super-easy dish is perfect for summer. Store-bought frozen cauliflower gnocchi are crisped up in a pan, then tossed with mozzarella cheese, plenty of basil and balsamic vinegar for a hearty and healthy spin on the classic caprese salad. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Egg Drop Soup with Instant Noodles, Spinach & Scallions

Whisking a beaten egg into simmering broth is a quick and easy way to add creaminess and protein to noodle soup mix. Add freshness with a handful of baby spinach at the end. This recipe can easily be doubled to serve 2 and use the whole package of noodles. To cut back on sodium, look for noodle varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Use convenience ingredients, like cooked chicken (leftover or purchased) and store-bought curry sauce to whip up these easy loaded baked potatoes. We call for cauliflower in this recipe, but feel free to sub in whatever veggies you have on hand for a quick and easy dinner. You can also swap the sweet potatoes for russets. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub

A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Fennel & Fontina Grilled Pizza

You can make healthy veggie-packed pizza in just 15 minutes with store-bought pizza dough, a few simple ingredients and a hot grill. Slice the fennel as thinly as possible--it'll caramelize and melt into the creamy, nutty fontina cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Crispy Halloumi

Take advantage of healthy convenience foods, such as pureed vegetable soups, to make a healthy meal in minutes. We enhance the flavor of boxed butternut squash soup with curry powder, then top it with irresistible halloumi cheese. Serve with warm whole-grain pita bread. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

Salmon & Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls

Credit: Dominic Perri
Harissa adds Moroccan flavor to this healthy grain bowl recipe without needing a long list of ingredients. Just 5 ingredients is all you need to get dinner (or a packable lunch) on the table in under an hour! Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

Shrimp Oreganata Cauliflower Gnocchi

This cauliflower gnocchi dinner is ready in just minutes on busy nights. A simple flavor-packed sauce marries the tender pasta with cooked shrimp. If you don't eat shrimp, use rotisserie chicken instead. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Chicken & Celery Root Tikka Masala

In this 5-ingredient healthy recipe, celery root replaces traditional potatoes for an easy Indian-inspired chicken dinner with a creamy spiced tomato sauce. Pick your favorite jarred Tikka Masala sauce. Serve over brown basmati rice or with warm naan and steamed green beans. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

Sweet & Spicy Scallops

This 20-minute recipe comes together quickly with the help of frozen vegetables and store-bought salsa. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

Hand-Chopped Steak Burgers with Caramelized Fennel

Chopping steak instead of using ground beef to make these healthy burgers gives them a more toothsome texture. Come summer, give this a cooler spin by tossing the raw fennel with 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil to serve alongside. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018

Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice

This healthy fish recipe comes together fast with just three ingredients you can always have on hand in your freezer and fridge. Store-bought teriyaki glaze makes a great marinade for cod that doubles as a sauce for the cauliflower rice. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

Pork, Apple & Miso Noodle Soup

Apples and mild white miso lightly sweeten this easy noodle soup recipe. It's got plenty of flavor with few ingredients, but feel free to add a dash of hot sauce for zing. Serve with a watercress salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas

This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

Easy Loaded Baked Potatoes

A easy take on the classic side dish, these loaded baked potatoes are both flavorful and super simple to make, using only 3 ingredients. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Parmesan Baked Fish

This five-ingredient fish dinner is quick to fix and delicious to eat. A creamy cheese sauce adds a little decadence to the low-calorie meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018

Cottage Cheese and Roasted Tomato Topped Potato

A baked russet potato is topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, cottage cheese, and fresh chives for an easy, weeknight side dish or light dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Genovese

Traditionally, this Italian pasta recipe combines pasta and pesto with potatoes and green beans. In our recipe for Spaghetti Genovese we give pesto a nutritional boost by adding spinach and toss it all together with fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta for a warm, comforting weeknight meal. Serve with escarole and radicchio salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Chipotle-Orange Broccoli & Tofu

Chipotle peppers add kick to this tofu and broccoli stir-fry recipe. If you're shy about spice, cut back on the amount or leave them out completely. Serve over brown basmati rice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

