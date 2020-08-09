21 Breakfast Recipes Featuring Strawberries

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 09, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Enjoy fresh strawberries with these delicious breakfast recipes. Whether it's a smoothie or a baked good, strawberries are a tasty addition to any recipe. Plus, strawberries are packed with vitamin C and support a healthy immune system. Recipes like Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes and Strawberry Peach Smoothie are bright, nutritious and add a pop of color to any morning.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Strawberry-Banana Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give classic banana bread a sweet twist with the addition of juicy strawberries. The combination of the fruits turns this simple quick bread into a bright, sweet breakfast bread, snack or dessert. For an extra-decadent treat, serve each slice with a scoop of sliced strawberries. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

3 of 21

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Advertisement

4 of 21

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

5 of 21

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

6 of 21

Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

8 of 21

Strawberry Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Every day should start with a stack of strawberry pancakes. These old-fashioned pancakes are made with white whole-wheat flour so you get a bit of whole grain in every bite, but they're still lightly and fluffy, just like your family likes. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

9 of 21

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

11 of 21

Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids will love this creative, healthy recipe with filling rolled oats, honey for natural sweetness and a fresh fruit kitty-cat face for a fun breakfast they'll actually want to eat! Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017

12 of 21

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Strawberries and Cream Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

14 of 21

Chocolate-Berry Breakfast Parfait

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple breakfast parfait is quick, easy, and under 180 calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 of 21

Berry Morning Muffin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

17 of 21

Breakfast Fruit Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Studded with strawberries, this breakfast recipe is a cross between a baked French toast and a dessert bread pudding. Swap in almost any fruit depending on what's in season. Although we typically advocate using whole-grain bread, we stuck with challah for this recipe, because the results are so luscious. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012

18 of 21

Yogurt Sundaes in Granola Cups

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids will love this healthy breakfast riff on a classic sundae. We replace the ice cream with good-for-you Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries and a few chocolate chips; it's all served in an edible granola bowl for extra fun. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Berry-Filled Puff Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Puffy pancakes are baked until golden brown, then served with orange-flavored bananas and strawberries for a special breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

20 of 21

Gluten-Free Strawberry Breakfast Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What a treat to start the day: bars made from fresh strawberries and boasting nutty flavor and healthy fiber from oat flour and flaxseed meal. Prep a batch for the fridge to have ready during a busy week. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

21 of 21

Strawberry-Orange Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love the combination of strawberry and orange in this sweet breakfast muffin with a streusel topping. For a less conventional (but equally delicious) twist, try the basil variation. The hint of basil complements the fruity berries wonderfully. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh