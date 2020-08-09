21 Breakfast Recipes Featuring Strawberries
Enjoy fresh strawberries with these delicious breakfast recipes. Whether it's a smoothie or a baked good, strawberries are a tasty addition to any recipe. Plus, strawberries are packed with vitamin C and support a healthy immune system. Recipes like Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes and Strawberry Peach Smoothie are bright, nutritious and add a pop of color to any morning.
Strawberry-Banana Bread
Give classic banana bread a sweet twist with the addition of juicy strawberries. The combination of the fruits turns this simple quick bread into a bright, sweet breakfast bread, snack or dessert. For an extra-decadent treat, serve each slice with a scoop of sliced strawberries. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie
This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries
Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins
Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Strawberry Pancakes
Every day should start with a stack of strawberry pancakes. These old-fashioned pancakes are made with white whole-wheat flour so you get a bit of whole grain in every bite, but they're still lightly and fluffy, just like your family likes. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl
Kids will love this creative, healthy recipe with filling rolled oats, honey for natural sweetness and a fresh fruit kitty-cat face for a fun breakfast they'll actually want to eat! Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Strawberries and Cream Pancakes
These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chocolate-Berry Breakfast Parfait
This simple breakfast parfait is quick, easy, and under 180 calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Berry Morning Muffin
These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie
Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Breakfast Fruit Bread Pudding
Studded with strawberries, this breakfast recipe is a cross between a baked French toast and a dessert bread pudding. Swap in almost any fruit depending on what's in season. Although we typically advocate using whole-grain bread, we stuck with challah for this recipe, because the results are so luscious. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012
Yogurt Sundaes in Granola Cups
Kids will love this healthy breakfast riff on a classic sundae. We replace the ice cream with good-for-you Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries and a few chocolate chips; it's all served in an edible granola bowl for extra fun. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Berry-Filled Puff Pancakes
Puffy pancakes are baked until golden brown, then served with orange-flavored bananas and strawberries for a special breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gluten-Free Strawberry Breakfast Bars
What a treat to start the day: bars made from fresh strawberries and boasting nutty flavor and healthy fiber from oat flour and flaxseed meal. Prep a batch for the fridge to have ready during a busy week. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Strawberry-Orange Muffins
We love the combination of strawberry and orange in this sweet breakfast muffin with a streusel topping. For a less conventional (but equally delicious) twist, try the basil variation. The hint of basil complements the fruity berries wonderfully. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009