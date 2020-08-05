26 Grilled Zucchini Recipes

Enjoy zucchini season with these delicious, grilled zucchini recipes. Whether it's a side or main dish, zucchini is a healthy addition to any meal. Not only is zucchini a low-carb vegetable, but it's also been associated with health benefits like protecting your skin and being good for your heart. Recipes like Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant and Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan are nutritious, flavorful and the perfect use of this seasonal produce.

1 of 26

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

2 of 26

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

3 of 26

Grilled Zucchini & Tomatoes with Polenta

Two summertime favorites--grilled zucchini and fresh tomatoes--are served over creamy polenta in this easy, healthy dinner. Feel free to swap whole-wheat pasta for the polenta for an even faster meal. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

4 of 26

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018

5 of 26

Grilled Vegetable Ratatouille

This ratatouille dish is perfect for your bounty from the garden or farmers' market. To keep the veggies from burning, watch them carefully while grilling. If necessary, move any that are cooking too quickly to a cooler spot on the grill. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

6 of 26

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Originally from Uruguay and Argentina, chimichurri is a sauce or marinade with the main ingredients being fresh parsley and garlic. In this recipe it is paired with grilled steak, zucchini and tomato skewers. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

7 of 26

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

8 of 26

Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant

We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

9 of 26

Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan

Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

10 of 26

Grilled Dijon Scallops and Squash

A simple honey-mustard dressing seasons both the squash and scallops in this quick-and-easy grilled recipe, ready in just 25 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

11 of 26

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

12 of 26

Easy Grilled Zucchini

Looking for a new way to cook zucchini? Try grilling it. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

13 of 26

Shrimp & Zucchini with Basil Chive Cream Sauce

This grilled shrimp and vegetable kebab recipe is a great option to set out on an appetizer table. Set out small plates so guests can walk around your party with a shrimp skewer and some dip! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

14 of 26

Corn on the Cob Kebabs

Try this fun honey-mustard zucchini-wrapped corn on the cob side dish at your next barbeque. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 of 26

Grilled Chicken with Banyuls Wine & Charred Zucchini

The bird is spatchcocked and grilled in this five-ingredient chicken recipe, cutting cooking time in half. A glug of Banyuls, a fortified red wine from the Occitanie region of France, adds special flavor to an otherwise-simple marinade. Try NV Domaine La Tour Vieille Banyuls Reserva ($27). Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018

16 of 26

Grilled Vegetable Burritos

Whole-grain tortillas are filled with grilled vegetables, quickly returned to the grill and then served with a fresh cilantro pesto. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

17 of 26

Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish

This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

18 of 26

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

19 of 26

Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

These ready-in-30-minutes, vegetarian-friendly sandwiches are topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. Feel free to replace the suggested grilled vegetables with your personal favorites. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

20 of 26

Freekeh with Grilled Vegetables (Frikeh bel Khodra)

Soaking the freekeh and cooking it with caramelized onions results in an almost risotto-like texture. Grill up your favorite vegetables in place of the zucchini, carrots and scallions, if you like--or skip the vegetables altogether and serve it as a simple whole-grain side. It's really that good on its own. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

21 of 26

Grilled Summer Squash, Onions, and Tomatoes

Enjoy the freshest summer vegetables hot off the grill, flavored with herbs and a hint of garlic. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

22 of 26

Grilled Herbed Zucchini

This recipe is a delicious way to use squash and fresh herbs from the garden or a local farmer's market. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

23 of 26

Bourbon Chicken Skewers

The deliciously thick, barbeque-based sauce on these chicken and zucchini skewers is flavored with bourbon and soy. Ready in just 35 minutes, this southern-inspired recipe is perfect served with brown rice and a side salad. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

24 of 26

Skewered Zucchini and Yellow Squash

Add these side dish squash kabobs to the grill alongside your meat or chicken and dinner will be ready that much faster! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

25 of 26

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

26 of 26

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spread whole wheat buns with lime dressing and then top with grilled chicken and zucchini to make these main-dish sandwiches. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

