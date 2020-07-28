30 Days of Clean Eating Recipes

Updated July 28, 2021

Eating clean is a lot easier when your cupboards, fridge and freezer are stocked with healthy, whole foods and minimally processed ingredients. Consider these 30 days of recipes your inspiration to clean up your plate and feel the benefits of whole foods. We've put together some of our favorites so you can eat delicious, whole foods all month long.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Salmon Caesar Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.

3 of 30

Black Bean Salad with Grilled Pork Cutlets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty bean salad is packed with vibrant colors and contrasting textures. Center-cut boneless pork chops (also called pork cutlets), make a convenient and economical protein to round out the meal. This recipe makes one extra cutlet, which can be refrigerated for another use (see Associated Recipe).

Advertisement

4 of 30

Roasted Salmon Caprese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together. 

5 of 30

Healthy Detox Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the cleanse and eat this instead. Packed with veggies, avocado and seeds, this healthy salad recipe is bursting with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Everything can be prepared ahead of time except the avocado. If you love beets, shred one raw and add it to the salad for extra color, crunch and flavor.

6 of 30

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.

 

8 of 30

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

 

9 of 30

Baked Falafel Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Chicken & Kale Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.

11 of 30

Spanakopita-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These stuffed portobello mushrooms have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. To keep them quick, we ditched the phyllo, so they're great for an easy weeknight vegetarian dinner. 

12 of 30

Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Arrange the toppings individually on these protein-packed Buddha bowls so each bite has a contrasting taste and texture. Make big batches of the salad dressing, quinoa and roasted chicken thighs and you'll have healthy meal-prep lunches or dinners for days. Though the chicken thighs take just 15 minutes to prep, you can also make the salads with leftover chicken or store-bought cooked chicken to make prep even faster. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!

 

14 of 30

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.

15 of 30

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give lasagna rolls a healthy low-carb makeover with this easy recipe that subs in thinly sliced zucchini for lasagna noodles. Finish off this cheesy vegetarian casserole with a crispy breadcrumb topping made from almonds to keep it gluten-free.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.

17 of 30

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand. 

18 of 30

Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this quick Thai curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner. 

20 of 30

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack. 

21 of 30

Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Pozole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy vegetarian take on the Mexican stew pozole gets tons of flavor from poblano peppers, ancho chile powder and dried herbs and spices, while cannellini beans provide substance, protein and fiber. Chewy hominy--corn that has been treated with lime to remove the tough hull and germ--is integral to the stew. Look for it in cans in the Latin section of your supermarket. Serve the stew with shredded cabbage, radishes, fresh cilantro and sour cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Herbed Tomato Gratin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Vegetable gratin recipes often have a crunchy breadcrumb or crouton topping. But summer tomatoes are too gorgeous to hide, so we tucked crusty cubes of bread underneath them instead. Plus, the bread soaks up all the juicy tomato goodness. If you can't find marjoram, fresh basil or oregano makes a good substitute.

 

23 of 30

Philly Cheesesteak-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've taken the key ingredients of a Philly cheesesteak--onions, peppers, thinly sliced beef and provolone cheese--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a meaty and satisfying low-carb main dish.

24 of 30

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.

 

26 of 30

Spinach & Strawberry Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple pasta side dish combines sweet strawberries and creamy avocado with a tart balsamic vinaigrette. You can make the dressing ahead iand keep it separately, tossing with the pasta salad just before serving. Make this salad even more special by adding crumbled feta or goat cheese.

 

27 of 30

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hummus goes from appetizer to main dish as a rich, tangy coating on chicken breasts. In the oven, the hummus coating caramelizes slightly and the sprinkle of sesame seeds turns extra-crunchy and nutty. For leftovers, you could slice up the chicken and tuck it into a pita with crisp lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense. 

29 of 30

Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You don't need broth for this lentil soup recipe--it's rich thanks to the browned bits in the bottom of the pan that meld into the soup, packing it with flavor. Ground coriander, from the seed of the cilantro plant, has a floral, citrusy flavor that dovetails nicely with the lemon. 

30 of 30

Salmon & Avocado Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender salmon tops a hearty salad of red cabbage, carrots and avocados tossed with a creamy dill vinaigrette in this quick, easy dinner.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

    `