19 Cheesy Vegetable Side Dishes
You'll want to eat all of your vegetables with these cheesy vegetable side dishes. Whether it's broccoli, spaghetti squash or corn, these vegetables taste even better with a cheesy topping. These side dishes taste delicious and will easily become a family favorite. Recipes like Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes and Cheesy Asparagus are healthy, tasty and a great addition to any meal.
Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Balsamic Glaze & Parmesan
This whole roasted cauliflower recipe is incredibly easy--and requires just 5 minutes of active time--but delivers a healthy side dish that's impressive enough for entertaining. A mixture of Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze adds tons of flavor. Serve with roast chicken, turkey or pork or as part of a vegetarian meal. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Cheesy Asparagus
In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli
This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019
Mexican Corn (Esquites)
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini
Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Balsamic-Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan
These super-flavorful mushrooms get a hint of sweetness thanks to a splash of balsamic vinegar. Parmesan cheese added at the end lends a savory note. Enjoy them as an accompaniment to steak or on their own as a side dish. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Loaded Spaghetti Squash
This loaded spaghetti squash recipe has all the fixings of a classic baked potato, but with a fraction of the carbs. The pasta-like spaghetti squash is combined with Cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions that melt together in the oven. Top with sour cream and garnish with more scallions and bacon and you have a delicious low-carb side dish ready to go. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Kohlrabi Gratin
With layers of soft, buttery leeks and tender-crisp kohlrabi, this is not your grandma's gratin--it's better. Use a mandoline for the most even slices of kohlrabi. Serve this healthy side dish in place of potato gratin with roast chicken or pork for a satisfying dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019
Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan
Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower
You'll be craving your vegetables with this easy and oh-so-delicious recipe. Cauliflower gets sweet and tender as it caramelizes from the high heat of roasting. A sprinkling of Cheddar and herbs and a squeeze of lemon on top make it crave-worthy. Source: Eatingwell.com, October 2018
Roasted Mushrooms with Brown Butter & Parmesan
Brown butter lends a toasty note to these savory roasted mushrooms. Enjoy them as a side dish alongside steak or chicken. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Garlic & Parmesan Roasted Carrots
Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their inherent sweetness, while Parmesan and garlic give this easy side dish a flavorful savory accent. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Smoky Gouda-Sauced Broccoli
This broccoli side dish is made irresistible with Gouda cheese and can be served with something simple in flavor, such as a pork roast or grilled pork chops. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Kale-Butternut Squash Gratin
This colorful gratin dish livens up any holiday plate. Creamy melted Gruyère is comforting, while a blend of cumin, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper lends a warm, spicy note. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes
What's not to love about this easy dump-and-go slow cooker recipe? It has potatoes and ooey-gooey cheese, all combined with a can of condensed cream of chicken soup! Whip up this kid-friendly side dish anytime you have a crowd to feed. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Roasted Asparagus Parmesan
This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Parmesan Broccoli Bites
Almond flour (aka almond meal) makes the coating on these broccoli fries extra-crunchy and flavorful. Find it in the gluten-free section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Cheesy Vegetable Bake
This Cheesy Vegetable Bake casserole has 7 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat per serving, making it an ideal side dish for any dinner. Using reduced-fat cheeses lowers the fat content of this recipe but does not compromise flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine