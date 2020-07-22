20 High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts

Start your day off right with these high-protein vegetarian breakfasts. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, these recipes are a delicious start to any morning. Each recipe has at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help keep you feeling full until your next meal. Recipes like Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs and Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl are healthy, filling and satisfying.