20 High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD July 22, 2020
Start your day off right with these high-protein vegetarian breakfasts. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, these recipes are a delicious start to any morning. Each recipe has at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help keep you feeling full until your next meal. Recipes like Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs and Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl are healthy, filling and satisfying.

1 of 20

Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

2 of 20

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

3 of 20

Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs

Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

4 of 20

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

5 of 20

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

6 of 20

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017

7 of 20

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

8 of 20

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

9 of 20

Artichoke & Egg Tartine

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

10 of 20

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

11 of 20

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

12 of 20

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

13 of 20

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

14 of 20

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 of 20

Spring Green Frittata

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

16 of 20

Southwestern Breakfast Tostadas

Mashed black beans, crumbled queso freso, fresh cilantro and chopped tomato give this easy breakast tostada a Soutwestern flair. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

17 of 20

Avocado & Kale Omelet

Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017

18 of 20

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

19 of 20

West Coast Avocado Toast

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

20 of 20

Salsa Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

