34 Old-Fashioned Zucchini Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make
Recreate your grandma's classic dishes with these zucchini recipes. Whether it's a fun take on a baked good or a spiced-up version of a side dish, it's the perfect time to enjoy this summer vegetable. There are endless ways to prepare zucchini, but we're big fans of these (slightly updated) vintage recipes. Dishes like Zucchini Lasagna and Cheesy Zucchini Quiche are healthy, flavorful and will take you back to your grandma's kitchen with one bite.
Zucchini Lasagna
Roasted zucchini slices stand in beautifully for wheat pasta in this no-noodle lasagna. The simple swap reduces calories and eliminates gluten. It's also a great way to use up extra zucchini if your plants are prolific. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Zucchini Banana Bread
Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018
Vegan Minestrone Soup
Is minestrone soup vegan? It can be, with the right ingredients! This vegan minestrone soup is heavy on the green vegetables (it has peas, zucchini and kale, to name a few!), setting this quick healthy soup recipe apart from the rest. If you miss the tomatoes, feel free to add them to the mix. Last but not least, enjoy the crispy garlic croutons that float on top and soak up the flavorful broth. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Zucchini & Tomato Casserole
The combination of sweet tomatoes and zucchini with melted cheese in this zucchini-tomato casserole tastes like a summer-fresh pizza. It's the perfect easy side dish for any summer meal.
Classic Zucchini Casserole
This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.
Zucchini & Squash Casserole
Pesto adds fresh herbal flavor to this zucchini and squash casserole. This easy summer casserole is perfect for when you have a bounty of fresh garden zucchini and summer squash.
Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini
Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.
Zucchini, Spinach & Gouda Bake
The addition of flour and baking powder gives more leavening power to the eggs, making this dish a bit more tender and fluffier than a quiche.
Skillet Mac & Cheese with Zucchini & Pimiento
Sweet and mild pimiento peppers add a little zest to this skillet mac and cheese, while zucchini boosts the veggie count. Here we boil the pasta a little less than usual, until just shy of al dente, so it doesn't overcook in the oven.
Slow-Cooker Italian Turkey Sausage & Squash Lasagna
Kids will love this lasagna made with turkey sausage in the Crock Pot--and parents will love that it's packed with vitamin-rich zucchini and squash! The veggies also add moisture to the slow-cooker lasagna, which keeps it from drying out. Serve with garlic toast, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche
This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Lemon Zucchini Bread
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!). Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Stacked Veggie Sandwiches with Pimiento Cheese
These packable make-ahead bagel thin sandwiches are layered with tomato, zucchini, and a creamy cheese and pimiento pepper spread. Heading out for a picnic? Double or triple the recipe to make enough for four or six guests. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini Gratin
This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Cannellini Beans & Anchovies
This simple but delicious five-ingredient salad highlights a number of elements beloved in the Occitanie region of France--white beans, olive oil, zucchini and anchovies. Use your best olive oil here, as it's essential to the flavor. You'll need a sharp vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons. Serve as a side dish next to roast chicken or grilled steak, or double the salad and enjoy as an entree with a warm baguette. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini
We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Olive Oil-Braised Summer Squash
Zucchini or any other kind of summer squash will work in this easy vegetable side dish. Serve with grilled chicken or fish for a quick and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014
Mary's Zucchini with Parmesan
This is how our Test Kitchen Manager's mom prepares her just-picked zucchini. Simple and delicious, the almost caramelized zucchini are topped with a Parmesan crust. Serve Mary's zucchini like a wedge of pizza, straight from the pan, with the cheese-side up. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005
Slow-Cooker Chicken Soup with Zucchini & Hominy
This excellent chicken soup--packed with hearty, nutritious ingredients--is easy to make and may become your new standby. It makes enough to freeze a portion for easy lunches or when you need to deliver food to someone in a pinch. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Crunchy Zucchini and Tomato
Zucchini and tomato slices are sprinkled with a tasty panko bread crumb mixture, and then broiled until crisp. This side dish is quick to make and pairs well with any protein. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Zucchini muffins with chocolate chips are sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Shredded zucchini adds loads of moisture, and chocolate chips provide a hint of sweetness for the perfect breakfast or snack. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Tortellini & Zucchini Soup
Everyone knows tortellini make a quick weeknight pasta dinner--but they also add substance that turns this quick, colorful vegetable soup into a meal. One caveat: Read the label carefully; avoid pasta products made with hydrogenated oils or unnecessary preservatives. Enjoy this soup with a slice of multigrain baguette and a spinach salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006
Quick Pickled Zucchini Ribbons
Lively tasting quick pickled zucchini is a nice addition to any summer lunch or dinner spread. Cutting the zucchini into long strips makes for a pretty presentation. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Tuna-Zucchini Pasta
The sauce for this pasta recipe comes together quickly in one skillet while your spaghetti noodles cook on the next burner. Zucchini, fragrant basil, fresh tomato, and canned tuna combine to make a sensational topping for the whole-grain spaghetti in this 30-minute meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini
This light and veggie-packed shrimp and pasta dish makes a special weeknight dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini Frittata
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003
French Ratatouille
Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Chicken with Whole-Grain Mustard & Zucchini in Packets
Mustard and thyme flavor chicken and veggies in this easy dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato
Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini Rice Casserole
We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009