22 Shredded Zucchini Recipes
These shredded zucchini recipes are an easy and delicious way to eat your vegetables. Shredded zucchini is a great binder in batters and mixes and works well in both sweet and savory recipes. Zucchini also adds moisture to any dish. Recipes like Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies and Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust are healthy, flavorful and enjoyable at any time of the year.
Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce
This vegan burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve them on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce--it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing. Source: Eatingwell.com May 2019
Zucchini Banana Bread
Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018
Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust
Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Zucchini Tortillas
In this genius carb swap recipe, shredded zucchini held together with a little cheese creates a delicious gluten-free tortilla. These low-carb tortillas are delicious on their own as a snack, but you can also wrap them around your favorite tortilla fillings. Be sure to squeeze as much liquid as possible from the zucchini in Step 2, as this will yield crispy tortillas. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes
This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Scones
Zucchini and whole wheat flour add their moistness and hearty texture to quick chocolate chip scones. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini-Potato Latkes with Tzatziki
Tzatziki, a flavorful Greek yogurt sauce laced with cucumber, is a tangy accompaniment for these high-fiber latkes. Make it a meal: Enjoy with sliced fresh tomatoes and a few kalamata olives or put patties and tzatziki (yogurt sauce) in pita pockets for lunch on the go. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006
Turkey & Zucchini Burgers with Corn on the Cob
Shredded zucchini keeps these lean turkey burgers moist and sneaks extra vegetables into your meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies
If you like zucchini bread, you'll love these moist zucchini cookies with melted chunks of dark chocolate. We love the pieces of chocolate you get by chopping your own, but chocolate chips will work well too. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks
Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.
Zucchini Pancakes
Zucchini ... pancakes? You bet! This crispy contender took first prize a Diabetic Living Magazine zucchini recipe contest. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp
Orange-ginger marinated shrimp are served alongside crispy zucchini fritters with a yogurt-based dipping sauce in this simple main dish recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zippy Zucchini Frittata
If you've got a garden full of zucchini--or you're lucky enough to have a neighbor with one--this recipe will come in handy. Perfect for breakfast or dinner, this simple frittata is made with eggs, shredded zucchini, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini-Pineapple Bread
This easy zucchini-pineapple bread is the perfect healthy breakfast treat! Saving the pineapple juice strained from the can to brush on top of the bread keeps it moist and adds more pineapple flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Zucchini Mini Muffins
Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes)
Greeks nibble on these popular zucchini patties as a meze in tavernas while waiting for their main courses to arrive. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate--no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe--and it's virtually undetectable in the baked brownies. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Lemon Zucchini Bread
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020