33 High-Protein Vegetarian Lunch Ideas

Alex Loh
Updated October 01, 2021

These high-protein vegetarian lunch ideas are a tasty weekday option. We packed these lunches with fresh veggies and proteins like beans, tofu and lentils to make for meals that will leave you feeling satisfied all afternoon. Each serving has at least 15 grams of filling protein. Recipes like White Bean & Avocado Sandwich and Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla are healthy, satisfying and delicious.

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

This nutrient-packed vegan Buddha bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs

Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well). Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

White Bean & Avocado Sandwich

White beans mash seamlessly into a creamy protein-packed spread for a satisfying healthy sandwich that makes for an easy lunch or dinner. Mix it up by trying it with canned chickpeas or black beans. This vegetarian sandwich recipe is also a fiber superstar: avocado, beans, greens and whole-wheat bread team up to give it 15 grams of fiber, more than half of what most women should aim for in a day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Basil-Chickpea Flatbread

A flavorful combination of chickpeas, cashews, and garlic forms a protein-rich base for this homemade flatbread. Store-bought crust makes prep a breeze. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Lentil Bowls with Fried Eggs & Greens

Lentils are a quick and easy protein. We like French green lentils, which hold their shape when cooked. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Chinese Crispy Noodles with Tofu & Peanut Sauce

This peanut-tofu noodles dish is inspired by chow mein, a Chinese-American dish featuring fried noodles. Pan-crisping the noodles here mimics the crunch of the traditional dish, but limits the saturated fat. Look for Chinese noodles or lo mein noodles in the Asian or international aisle of major grocery stores. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Swapping tofu for the bread in these meal-prep Caesar salad bowls bumps up the satiety factor with 18 grams of protein. These crispy tofu croutons originally appeared in Lauren Grant's recipe for Diabetic Living magazine (see Associated Recipes). Lacinato kale, also known as dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale, has flat, dark green-blue leaves--and its tenderness makes it perfect for eating raw, like in this salad. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019

Rice Patty Melts

Lots of local ingredients show up on the menu at Tom Hanson's Duluth Grill in Duluth, Minnesota, like the wild rice in these rice patties, harvested by Bruce Savage of nearby Spirit Lake Farms. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Black Bean-Cauliflower "Rice" Bowl

This aromatic cauliflower rice bowl comes together in minutes and is a simple meal for one. Using frozen riced cauliflower instead of rice keeps the carbs in check--and makes for quicker prep. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Baked Falafel Sandwiches

This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box

This fruit, cheese and cracker box inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes is a fun and healthy alternative to your standard sandwich. It's the perfect personal-size cheese plate to pack for a work lunch or a picnic in the park. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Pasta Salad with Arugula-Lemon Pesto

If you want proof that school gardens help create sophisticated and adventurous eaters, look no further. Just say "arugula-lemon pesto" to yourself and marvel that the origin of this pasta salad recipe is a cookbook that is an offshoot of school garden programs in Vermont. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

This classic quesadilla recipe uses a reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend and fat-free yogurt, making it a better-for-you lunch or dinner option. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Spring Veggie Wraps

A tangy tahini-ginger-soy mixture both marinates the tofu and serves as a sauce for this colorful veggie wrap recipe. Look for spinach tortillas for an additional pop of green. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Cauliflower Po' Boy Sandwiches with Avocado Mayo

Crunchy oven-fried cauliflower is a satisfying swap for the meat or fried seafood that typically packs this New Orleans favorite. Creamy avocado mayo and crisp cabbage slaw provide additional layers of flavor and texture. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

Korean BBQ Tempeh Grain Bowl

If you're a tempeh skeptic, you've probably never had the firm soy-based slabs slathered with a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. We give this easy BBQ tempeh combo a punch of umami with tamari and add a little heat courtesy of gochujang. It's easy to put your own spin on this recipe; see Variations (below) for some riffs. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020

Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

Banh Mi Black Rice Bowls

For this easy dinner recipe, we've taken inspiration from the popular Vietnamese banh mi sandwich, but lost the bun to make room for one of our favorite whole grains: black (aka forbidden) rice. To make these healthy grain bowls vegetarian, simply use additional tamari in place of the fish sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

Egg & Broccoli Slaw Wrap

Who doesn't love an egg salad sandwich for lunch? We've given this one a bit of a makeover by combining the egg salad with roasted red peppers and a yummy citrusy slaw and serving it in a rolled tortilla. Want to pack it for lunch? Simply wrap it tightly in waxed or parchment paper and then in plastic wrap. Transport it in an insulated lunch box with ice packs--it will hold for up to five hours! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature. Source: What to Eat with Diabetes 2019

Stacked Veggie Sandwiches with Pimiento Cheese

These packable make-ahead bagel thin sandwiches are layered with tomato, zucchini, and a creamy cheese and pimiento pepper spread. Heading out for a picnic? Double or triple the recipe to make enough for four or six guests. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

PB&J Bistro Lunch Box

Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Cheesy Chipotle-Cauliflower Mac

You'll barely notice the cauliflower in this comforting skillet pasta--it's pureed and mixed into the creamy cheese sauce. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Falafel Pita Sandwiches with Tzatziki

This delightful vegetarian sandwich boasts tons of flavor from the yogurt sauce and quick-pickled veggies, and it's only 400 calories! You can make the pickled vegetables, falafel mixture and tzatziki sauce ahead of time for easy meal-prep lunches or dinner later in the week. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018

Easy Vegetarian Taco Salad

Taco salad doesn't always have to contain beef--this 15-minute version uses tofu or black bean crumbles, which taste delicious and offer up a healthy dose of protein. This vegetarian meal is so tasty that even meat-only eaters won't miss the beef. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Tomato Sandwiches

Fresh dill weed adds the perfect flavor to these toasted tomato sandwiches. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

Green Machine Salad with Baked Tofu

Baked tofu adds meatiness and protein this healthy packable lunch salad. A topping of toasted almonds and Parmesan adds a layer of nuttiness, and honey-mustard vinaigrette gives everything a sweet-tangy finish. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Black Bean-Queso Wraps

These easy wraps are filled with black beans, corn, red pepper and creamy queso. They cook up quickly in a panini press. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

By Alex Loh