19 Recipes to Use Up Basil from Your Garden

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD July 10, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Use up all the fresh basil from your garden with these delicious recipes. You can use basil in a variety of ways like pesto, salads or even drinks. Fresh basil adds a layer of pepperiness that brightens up any dish. Recipes like Basil Lemonade and Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad are healthy, tasty and a great way to utilize the herbs in your garden.

Start Slideshow

1 of 19

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

3 of 19

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

Advertisement

4 of 19

Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seek out several varieties of heirloom tomatoes for this simple salad. Sweeter and juicier than conventional tomatoes, they add the perfect pop of color. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018

5 of 19

Basil Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

6 of 19

Basil-Ricotta Cheese Dumplings with Creamy Peas & Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this dinner, ricotta dumplings are pan-fried until browned and served with creamy peas, bacon (or pancetta) and shaved Parmesan. Part-skim ricotta makes light and fluffy dumplings and adds protein to this elegant dish. For an easy mess-free way to shape the dumplings, see our tip on how to make quenelles. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

8 of 19

Basil-Chickpea Flatbread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A flavorful combination of chickpeas, cashews, and garlic forms a protein-rich base for this homemade flatbread. Store-bought crust makes prep a breeze. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

9 of 19

Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This dish is an easy way to turn grilled vegetables into a satisfying meal, thanks to hearty whole-grain pasta and a quick homemade pesto. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

11 of 19

Pesto Chicken Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This pesto chicken bake is easy to make as well as delicious! The chicken stays moist while the cheese on top gets bubbly and crispy. The pesto, mozzarella and tomato combination is a home run every time. Serve the chicken over pasta or your favorite grain. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

12 of 19

Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet peppers like red, orange and yellow bells stand in for tomatoes in this caprese-style salad and pair deliciously with the fresh mozzarella and acidic balsamic drizzle. Try green bell peppers if you prefer less sweetness. This easy, healthy recipe takes just 20 minutes to make. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

14 of 19

Strawberry, Basil & Lime Infused Water

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Meet your daily hydration goals with a refreshing fruity spa water. Adding sliced fruit and torn herbs is a simple way to boost the flavor of still or sparkling water without adding calories. It's also a beautiful beverage option for showers or parties. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

15 of 19

Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spiralized zucchini noodles make the perfect base for this colorful and flavorful salad--think pasta salad without all the carbs! It comes together quickly for a light lunch or easy side. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or chickpeas to make a heartier meal. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

17 of 19

Pan-Seared Scallops with Tomato, Olives, and Fresh Basil

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Italian-inspired dish is full of flavor. Use whole grain or multigrain fettuccine to make it a healthier option. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

18 of 19

Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Thai Chicken Stir-Fry with Basil & Cashews

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick chicken stir-fry recipe is flavored with classic Thai ingredients: savory fish sauce balanced with tangy lime juice and plenty of fresh basil. Have all the ingredients prepared and ready to add to the wok before you turn on the heat. Serve with brown rice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh