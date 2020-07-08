16 Honey-Glazed Vegetable Recipes
You'll want to eat all of your vegetables with these honey-glazed veggie recipes. Honey adds a natural sweetness to the vegetables and makes a delicious glaze when paired with other ingredients like balsamic vinegar, ginger or mustard. Recipes like Honey-Glazed Onions and Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli are healthy, bold and a delicious addition to any meal.
Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze
This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Honey-Glazed Onions
Onions lose their bite and transform into a mellow, tender veggie when they're baked in the oven with a sweet and tangy sauce. Keeping the root end of the onions intact keeps them together while they cook. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted pork, chicken or steak. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015
Honey-Mustard Roasted Cabbage
Roasting cabbage brings out its sweet and savory side. Caraway seed is a natural pairing with this cruciferous veggie, and a combination of honey and Dijon mustard deepens the flavor. Serve as a side to pork chops, burgers or roasted chicken. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli
Honey and chipotle peppers coat roasted broccoli in this sweet and smoky side dish. Serve alongside grilled pork, roasted chicken or with any main dish that could use some kick. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Honey & Ginger Roasted Turnips
Thick-cut bacon and a honey-ginger glaze transform turnips into a sweet, satisfying side. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Honey & Orange Glazed Carrots
Bright and fresh, these candied carrots have just a hint of sweetness from the honey and citrus. This one-pan dish is quick and easy to make, but also has such a pretty presentation that it works both as an entertaining-worthy or weeknight side dish. Look for carrots that are similar in size so they cook evenly. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Honey-Glazed Radishes with Crunchy Seeds
This fuss-free veggie side will make you a radish lover for life--but don't just take our word for it. With a few simple ingredients, a humble bunch of radishes becomes an utterly addictive healthy side dish recipe with a sticky-sweet glaze and a crunchy, seedy coating. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018
Honey-Roasted Beets
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables
In this veggie-forward spin on Texas-style barbecue, we swap the traditional brisket for root vegetables and rely on the chipotles in the sauce to bring the smokiness to the table. These vegetables are a versatile side for all sorts of mains, whether you're in the mood for meat or want to go vegetarian with grilled tofu or a bean dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Roasted Heirloom Squash with Sea Salt & Local Honey
Local honey not only supports your neighborhood bee farmers, but it's unprocessed and pure, unlike the filtered honey that's available in your grocery store. Just a couple tablespoons of honey is all that's needed to sweeten this yummy roasted squash recipe. The sweet taste contrasts nicely with the sea salt to make each bite melt in your mouth. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Honey-Chile Glazed Baked Brussels Sprouts
We jump-start this baked Brussels sprouts recipe by preheating the baking sheet for quick roasting. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Balsamic Roasted Cabbage
These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019
Slow-Cooker Spice-Drizzled Acorn Squash
With the honey, butter and cinnamon sauce drizzled on top and the sprinkling of pomegranate arils, this slow-cooker acorn squash is almost like a dessert. You can also drizzle the sauce over oatmeal and baked apples for breakfast. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Braised Celery Hearts with Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette
Braising makes celery tender and mild. Here we zip up celery with a sweet-and-sour honey-mustard glaze. Buy celery hearts trimmed and bagged or trim away the outer stalks from 2 big bunches and use the tender hearts. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2012
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Balsamic Drizzle
A delicious tangy-sweet balsamic-and-honey reduction looks dramatic over roasted sweet potato wedges.