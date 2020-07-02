30 High-Fiber, Low-Carb Recipes That Will *Actually* Help You Lose Weight

Alex Loh July 02, 2020

If you're looking to lose weight and want to follow a low-carb diet to do so, it's important to make sure you're still eating enough fiber. Research shows that people who eat plenty of fiber (upwards of 30 grams per day) are more likely to lose weight and keep it off. And because low-carb diets often shun carb-containing foods, like whole grains and beans (which also happen to be very high in fiber), you want to make sure to add in plenty of other low-carb foods that will fill that fiber void, like avocados and broccoli. Recipes like Salmon-Stuffed Avocados and Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette are flavorful, healthy and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Fattoush Salad

Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Recipe adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

Asparagus Casserole

In this baked asparagus side dish recipe, we smother tender-crisp asparagus spears with a creamy cheese sauce and top the casserole with crispy panko breadcrumbs. Blanching the asparagus first in boiling water helps preserve its vibrant green color. Medium-thick asparagus spears work best for this recipe. If your asparagus spears are very thick, they may need a longer time in the oven. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Grilled Eggplant Salad

This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2019

Cheesy Mushroom Gratin

Earthy portobellos are roasted then smothered in cheese in this easy low-carb side dish. Enjoy this gratin alongside pork or steak, or add a salad and turn it into a delicious vegetarian dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Balsamic Glaze & Parmesan

This whole roasted cauliflower recipe is incredibly easy--and requires just 5 minutes of active time--but delivers a healthy side dish that's impressive enough for entertaining. A mixture of Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze adds tons of flavor. Serve with roast chicken, turkey or pork or as part of a vegetarian meal. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019

Spicy Avocado Hummus

Guacamole meets chickpeas for a Cali-Middle East mashup in this healthy avocado hummus recipe. Jalapeños can be hot or not so much--taste and adjust for your palate. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

Smoked Sweet Potato & Escarole Salad

Sweet and smoky, these sweet potatoes are an exciting flavor foil for bitter escarole. If the weather isn't cooperating for outdoor smoking on the grill, use an indoor stovetop smoker, or skip this step altogether. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018

Chorizo and Kale Flatbread Wedges

You can feel good about eating pizza when you enjoy these satisfying sausage and Manchego cheese flatbread wedges. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Looking for a clean, packable lunch for work? This healthy homemade chicken salad served inside an avocado instead of with bread is just the ticket. Plus, this recipe makes enough for ready-made lunches for the week! If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 1 and use about 2 1/2 cups shredded chicken in Step 2. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Spinach Salad with Blueberries, Almonds & Halloumi

The combination of sweet berries, crunchy almonds and salty cheese in this spinach salad really can't be beaten. Pan-fried bites of the Greek cheese halloumi are a delicious stand-in for croutons. A simple shallot vinaigrette is made right in the same bowl as the salad, so this stunning summer salad is quick and easy to prep too. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

Edamame Falafel with Lemon Aioli

A twist on the classic chickpea falafel, these tasty edamame falafels will not disappoint! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Steaks with Chimichurri

In this stunning, healthy cauliflower recipe, a head of cauliflower is cut into thick slabs then roasted until caramelized and served with chimichurri, a garlic-herb sauce. The cauliflower steaks make a fine accompaniment to actual steaks, or better still, serve them on their own as a vegetarian alternative to steak. Each head of cauliflower will provide 2 to 3 steaks from the center--the sides tend to crumble. For a truly show-stopping presentation, use the center portion of 2 heads and save the rest of the cauliflower for another recipe that calls for cauliflower florets. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014

Citrus-Arugula Salad

This easy salad recipe makes a stunning side dish for anything you've got cooking for dinner. The bright flavor of the citrus pairs perfectly with peppery arugula and avocado, plus a bit of jalapeño for a slight kick. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Mushroom-Sausage Flatbreads

Low-fat wraps topped with turkey sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and a trio of peppers make a tasty addition to any diabetic meal plan. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

Baked Coconut Shrimp with Tangelo Salsa

A sweet-and-sour tangelo salsa complements the toasty coconut crust on these sassy little coconut shrimp. Serve these healthy baked coconut shrimp as a plated first course with the tangelo salsa or as a passed hors d'oeuvre. Be sure to use unsweetened shredded coconut or this baked coconut shrimp recipe will be too sweet--look for it near other baking supplies or in bulk at natural-foods stores or well-stocked supermarkets. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

Broccoli-Cauliflower Soup

In this healthy broccoli-cauliflower soup recipe, broccoli, cauliflower and baby spinach get blended into a smooth puree which gives the soup body and a bright green color. Cheddar cheese melted on top adds a creamy finish to this quick appetizer soup recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

Hasselback Tex-Mex Avocados

Transform an avocado into a showstopping dish that tastes even better than it looks. Just cut slits in an avocado half using the hasselback technique, then add tomato, cheese and a flavorful dressing for a healthy Mexican-inspired side. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2017

Balsamic & Parmesan Broccoli

Cooking this quick broccoli side dish recipe in a wok gives you a larger surface area, so you get lots of nice crispy bits. Serve with oven-roasted herb chicken or fish, or as a tasty topping to your grain bowl. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

Skillet-Roasted Strip Steaks with Pebre Sauce & Avocado

This recipe was inspired by the popular Chilean sandwich, called a churrasco, that features a thin sandwich steak, mashed avocado and a type of salsa called Pebre. We have substituted tender strip steak for sandwich steaks to make a satisfying steak dinner. If you have leftovers, layer the components in a mayonnaise-coated crusty roll and enjoy a churrasco sandwich the following day. Searing a steak on the stovetop and then finishing it in a moderate oven allows for good browning, and the gentle heat helps ensure a tender result.

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower English Muffins

These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Broccoli Slaw with Turnips & Fennel

This healthy broccoli slaw recipe is flavored with a bright mint- and chile-spiked dressing. Go for broccoli with long stalks (versus broccoli crowns), as they're the base of this slaw. If you can't find broccoli with stalks still attached, packaged broccoli slaw works as well (look for it near other slaw mixes). Mild white turnips (aka Hakurei or salad turnips) are sweeter than more common purple-topped turnips, but both work here. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

