30 High-Fiber, Low-Carb Recipes That Will *Actually* Help You Lose Weight

If you're looking to lose weight and want to follow a low-carb diet to do so, it's important to make sure you're still eating enough fiber. Research shows that people who eat plenty of fiber (upwards of 30 grams per day) are more likely to lose weight and keep it off. And because low-carb diets often shun carb-containing foods, like whole grains and beans (which also happen to be very high in fiber), you want to make sure to add in plenty of other low-carb foods that will fill that fiber void, like avocados and broccoli. Recipes like Salmon-Stuffed Avocados and Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette are flavorful, healthy and can help you meet your nutrition goals.