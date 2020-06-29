15 Easy Eggplant Recipes
These easy eggplant recipes are a delicious choice for dinner this week. Whether it's a side dish or the main attraction, these dishes only take 30 minutes of active cooking time and highlight the versatility of the vegetable. You can throw it on the grill, add it to a stir-fry or roast it in the oven for an easy weeknight meal. Recipes like Hasselback Eggplant Parmesan and Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry are healthy, filling and will make eggplant your new favorite vegetable.
Hasselback Eggplant Parmesan
The coolest way to make classic eggplant parm--and easier too! Use the hasselback technique to make partial cuts into the whole eggplant every 1/4 inch or so to fill up with melty cheese, flavorful sauce and crunchy breadcrumbs. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2017
Baingan Bharta (Punjabi Spicy Roasted Eggplant)
This spicy eggplant dish, popular in India and Pakistan, can be eaten hot or at room temperature. Serve with brown basmati rice and naan. Save leftovers if you can; the dish tastes better on day two when all the flavors have had a chance to meld. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek flair. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Pasta
The combination of slightly smoky grilled eggplant and sweet tomatoes is delightful. The eggplant-tomato mixture served over whole-wheat pasta with fresh basil and a bit of salty cheese makes an easy, healthy weeknight dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry
This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Cheesy Eggplant Casserole
This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Roasted Eggplant Pasta
This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Eggplant Curry
We cook the eggplant in the oven to speed up the recipe and keep things from getting too unruly on the stovetop. While the eggplant roasts, line up all of your ingredients and begin cooking to make this easy eggplant curry come together seamlessly. Any leftovers will hold up well and are great for taking to work for lunch. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas
These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Greek Stuffed Eggplant
This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Stir-Fried Japanese Eggplant with Garlic-Soy Sauce
If you like "eggplant in garlic sauce" from your favorite Chinese restaurant, this is the dish for you! It's spicy and slightly sweet, but not sticky-sweet like some restaurant versions tend to be. Keep some basic Asian condiments in your arsenal and you can easily and quickly pull off this garlic eggplant recipe at home! Also, because this whole dish comes together very fast, have everything ready to add to the pan before you start cooking. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Eggplant Tortilla Casserole
This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting Tex-Mex casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Eggplant and Sausage Slow Cooker Baked Ziti
Using a slow cooker makes this Italian style dish an easy meal for any night of the week. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry
This healthy eggplant and shrimp stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016
Vegetarian Muffalettas
Muffaletta sandwiches, named for a Sicilian bread brought by immigrants to New Orleans, are usually loaded with cured meats, pickles and cheese. Our healthy vegetarian recipe has a trio of smoky grilled veggies. Chopped olives and banana peppers deliver the signature flavor of the classic. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015