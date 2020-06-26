27 Healthy Vegetarian Bowl Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time

These vegetarian bowl recipes are perfect for your weekly meal-prep. In one meal-prep session you can easily make enough servings to have for lunches throughout the week. These bowls are full of delicious veggies and hearty grains, and they get plenty of satiating protein from ingredients like tofu and beans. Recipes like Green Goddess Buddha Bowl and Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl are healthy, delicious and will keep you full throughout the day.