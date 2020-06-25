18 Easy Chopped Salads for Summer
These easy chopped salad recipes would be a great addition to any summer meal. While some of these salads would be delicious next to a grilled main, others have enough protein in them that you could easily make it the star of your plate. Recipes like Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella and Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken are healthy, satisfying and full of seasonal produce like tomatoes and cucumbers.
Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella
This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing
Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce
Make good use of crunchy and colorful seasonal produce in these meal-prep-friendly vegetable bowls. With just 30 minutes of prep, you get four healthy lunches that are ready to grab-and-go. We use bulgur, which cooks faster and is higher in fiber than brown rice, but you could swap in quinoa (or any hearty whole grain). Feel free to add chopped cooked chicken, shrimp or tofu for extra protein. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Guacamole Chopped Salad
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken
This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon
It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Chopped Chef's Salad
We gave a classic chef's salad recipe a healthy makeover with our own homemade healthy Thousand Island dressing recipe and reduced-sodium cheese and turkey. Those swaps slashed 260 calories and nearly a day's worth of sodium (2,131 mg!) per serving compared with traditional recipes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad
Tandoori chicken is a traditional Northern Indian dish of spiced yogurt-marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven. In this tandoori chicken salad recipe we grill chicken and toss it in a salad with grilled tomatoes and cucumber. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012
BLT Chopped Salad with Avocado
Turn a classic sandwich into a healthy salad with this easy BLT-inspired recipe. Didn't think a BLT could get any better? Add creamy avocado to punch up the flavor and texture. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2017
Chopped Salad with Chicken & Avocado-Buttermilk Dressing
This herb-loaded green goddess-inspired dressing gets a color boost from creamy avocado. Make a double batch of this healthy salad dressing to keep on hand for salads throughout the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Stetson Chopped Salad
Knock it out of the park at dinner with this composed salad recipe inspired by the crazy-popular Stetson Chopped Salad at Cowboy Ciao in Scottsdale, Arizona. It packs in colorful vegetables and a variety of textures from whole grains, seeds and a creamy homemade dressing for a photo-worthy, healthy meal. Keep it vegetarian or add smoked salmon or roasted chicken. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017
Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad
The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014
Chopped Cobb Salad
This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Grilled Chicken & Nectarine Chopped Salad
For a more elegant presentation, arrange the ingredients for this main-course chicken and nectarine salad recipe separately on a large serving platter instead of combining them in a large bowl. Drizzle with the honey-dijon dressing just before serving. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014
Chopped Jicama Salad
The slightly sweet, nutty flavor of jicama--a round root vegetable with thin brown skin and white crunchy flesh--is delicious in this quick, Italian-style slaw recipe. Peel the jicama with a knife or vegetable peeler, making sure to remove both the papery skin and the layer of fibrous flesh just underneath. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Chopped Ham & Apple Salad with Creamy Parmesan Dressing
This healthy main-course chopped salad recipe pairs bitter escarole and radicchio with sweet apple, smoky ham and crunchy pecans. But the pairing possibilities are limitless--you can also use cooked chicken and tangerines instead of ham and apples or bell pepper in place of the radishes. Serve with pumpernickel bread toasted with extra-sharp Cheddar cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Chopped Mediterranean Salad
Chopped vegetables take on a Mediterranean flair in this quick and easy salad recipe. Flavored with a simple pesto vinaigrette and topped with crumbled feta cheese, this salad serves two and is ready in just 20 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken
Chicken turns this Greek-inspired salad into a substantial main course. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009