26 Easy Meals You Can Make in Your Vacation Rental

Alex Loh June 24, 2020

If you're spending your summer vacation in a rental house, you might not have access to a fully-stocked kitchen, and that's where these recipes come in handy. Whether it's a recipe that uses store-bought ingredients, a one-pan meal or a five-ingredient recipe, these dishes are perfect for any meal. Recipes like Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale and One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake are healthy, delicious and a breeze to make so you can spend more time relaxing.

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta

One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta

Forget the fuss: this one-pot meal has it all--garlic, shrimp, vegetables and plenty of fresh basil. Cleanup after this healthy dinner is a breeze and it's quick too, done in less than 30 minutes. Once you get comfortable with this weeknight recipe, get creative by substituting zucchini for the summer squash and swapping out the Brussels sprouts for broccoli or cauliflower. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

Toaster-Oven Tostadas

Would you believe us if we said you can have restaurant-style tostadas at home in just 15 minutes? It's no problem! Simply layer black beans and Cheddar onto corn tortillas and toast in the toaster oven. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

In this chicken and asparagus recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal. This is one quick dinner recipe you'll be returning to again and again. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Waffle with Cream Cheese, Plums & Granola

Waffle with Cream Cheese, Plums & Granola

Top a toasted frozen waffle with cream cheese, plums and granola for a healthy breakfast in a pinch. Loaded with protein, fiber and whole grains, this recipe will keep you full and satisfied all morning. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Black Bean Tacos

Black Bean Tacos

Mixing mashed canned beans with whole beans and seasonings makes an incredibly simple taco filling from your pantry. Top these speedy 5-ingredient tacos with lettuce, tomato and salsa or any of your favorite taco toppings. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

Credit: Joy Howard
One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

Use the one-pot pasta cooking method to make this tuna pasta recipe that calls for just 5 ingredients and is ready in just over half an hour. For extra crunch and a tuna noodle casserole feel, sprinkle this speedy pasta dish with toasted whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Pesto & Eggs

Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Pesto & Eggs

Top baked potatoes with fried eggs, pesto, spinach and bacon for a loaded baked potato that's perfect for an easy dinner or hearty brunch. Omit the bacon for a vegetarian version that's just as delicious. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Lemon Chicken Pasta

We love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs in this quick and easy pasta recipe for one. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Bacon and Blueberry Topped Waffle

Bacon and Blueberry Topped Waffle

Kick off a special day with a special whole grain waffle topped with blueberries, bacon, pecans and maple syrup. It takes just a few minutes to whip up. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Chicken Sausage & Onion Pasta

Chicken Sausage & Onion Pasta

Convenient fully cooked chicken sausage is a great flavor starter for this easy pasta recipe with just three ingredients you can keep stocked in your freezer or pantry for fast dinners. Just add some sautéed onions and pasta and you have a super-simple meal that the entire family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

This healthy chicken pesto pasta is easy to make thanks to convenience ingredients like rotisserie chicken and store-bought pesto. The addition of fresh asparagus--which is cooked in the same pot as the pasta--brightens up the look and the flavors of this family-friendly and easy one-pot dinner. Fresh basil, if you have it on hand, is a nice finishing touch. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Spring Green Frittata

Spring Green Frittata

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

Have you ever tried making pizza with a tortilla before? It's super easy and makes a great vegetarian lunch. Just pop it in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla are browned. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes

For this meal-on-a-spud we jump-start the potatoes in the microwave and then finish them in the oven so they get all crispy on the outside. Use leftover or rotisserie chicken to make this healthy dinner in a jiff. Serve with a salad or some cooked greens. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Chipotle-Orange Broccoli & Tofu

Chipotle-Orange Broccoli & Tofu

Chipotle peppers add kick to this tofu and broccoli stir-fry recipe. If you're shy about spice, cut back on the amount or leave them out completely. Serve over brown basmati rice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

Skillet Chicken Parmesan

Skillet Chicken Parmesan

If you can't find cutlets for this easy chicken Parmesan recipe at your supermarket, place a boneless, skinless breast flat on a cutting board, hold it steady with your palm and, using a sharp knife, slice the breast horizontally into two thin pieces. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

