24 Healthy Chicken Bowl Recipes Perfect for Lunch

Alex Loh June 24, 2020

Make a healthy and well-rounded lunch with these chicken bowl recipes. These bowls are a delicious combination of chicken, fresh vegetables and grains like quinoa and rice. You could easily prep a week's worth of lunches in no time. Recipes like Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl and Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken are flavorful, filling and a perfect choice for weekday lunches.

1 of 24

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

View Recipe

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

2 of 24

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

View Recipe

Olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers and spices come together magically in this healthy chicken quinoa bowl recipe. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a glass of cold Italian white wine.

3 of 24

Indian Grain Bowls with Chicken & Vegetables

View Recipe

Look forward to a week of healthy, flavorful lunches with these high-protein meal-prep grain bowls. We're using bulgur wheat, which cooks up quickly and is higher in fiber than rice, but feel free to swap in any whole grain you prefer. The bowls are topped with broiled chicken (from our popular Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas recipe) and cilantro chutney (see Associated Recipes). To balance the heat of the chutney, dress these bowls with a squeeze of fresh lime juice just before serving. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

4 of 24

Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl

View Recipe

Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

5 of 24

Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls

View Recipe

Arrange the toppings individually on these protein-packed Buddha bowls so each bite has a contrasting taste and texture. Make big batches of the salad dressing, quinoa and roasted chicken thighs and you'll have healthy meal-prep lunches or dinners for days. Though the chicken thighs take just 15 minutes to prep, you can also make the salads with leftover chicken or store-bought cooked chicken to make prep even faster. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

6 of 24

Chicken Burrito Bowls

View Recipe

By leaving out the carb-heavy tortilla wrap, this chicken burrito bowl is made diabetic-friendly. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

7 of 24

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

View Recipe

For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. If you have a little extra time, double or triple the lemon-tahini dressing and use it to quickly dress a salad or as a sauce for steak or shrimp. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

8 of 24

Chicken Tinga Bowls with Calabacitas & Brown Rice

View Recipe

In Mexico, chicken stewed with tomatoes and chipotle peppers is known as tinga (teen-gah). It's often served in tacos or on tostadas. The side of sautéed squash is called calabacitas. Serve this tinga recipe over brown rice and sprinkle with cheese for a healthy one-bowl dinner that's super-satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

9 of 24

Meal-Prep Cilantro-Lime Chicken Bowls

View Recipe

Prep all four servings of this easy recipe at once for ready-to-eat dinners or packable lunches for the rest of the week. If you don't like a lot of heat, try using mild chili powder, and leave out the jalapeño from the rice. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

10 of 24

Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken

View Recipe

Dark green dinosaur kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in these hearty chicken and veggie bowls. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

11 of 24

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

View Recipe

This easy-to-make and meal-prep burrito bowl is even better than takeout! You'll never miss the carbs in this protein-packed, super-flavorful meal that replaces the cilantro-lime rice with cauliflower rice. We love this with chicken but it would be just as delicious with shrimp. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

12 of 24

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

View Recipe

Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

13 of 24

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Bowls

View Recipe

A bowl of tender shredded chicken, hot cooked rice and slightly spicy black beans served with fresh toppings is a meal that will satisfy anytime. Make this slow-cooker chicken dish on the weekend and reheat throughout the week for easy at-work lunches or dinner at the end of a long day. For a variation, swap the brown rice for a grain medley. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

14 of 24

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls

View Recipe

Curry doesn't have to take hours to prepare. With the help of our sheet-pan meal-prep chicken (see associated recipe) and some cooked whole grains, you can make these meal-prep bowls in just a few minutes! Keep them in the fridge for an easy dinner on a busy weeknight or for healthy grab-and-go lunches throughout the week. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018

15 of 24

Chicken Fajita Bowls

View Recipe

These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

16 of 24

BBQ Chicken Bowls

View Recipe

These BBQ chicken bowls are perfect for weeknight dinners. They come together in just 15 minutes and are chock-full of the classic barbecue flavors you love, including saucy beans, coleslaw and potatoes. Source: 400 Calorie Recipes

17 of 24

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

View Recipe

Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious, and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or as meal-prep lunches to pack for work throughout the week. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018

18 of 24

Chicken Burrito Bowls with Sweet Potato Rice

View Recipe

Tired of cauliflower "rice" but looking for a low-carb swap for regular rice for your burrito bowl? Try sweet potato. Creating sweet potato "rice" is a two-step process. First, cut the sweet potatoes into long thin strands using a spiralizer or vegetable peeler. Then, pulse the sweet potato strands into small, ricelike pieces in a food processor. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

19 of 24

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

View Recipe

Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

20 of 24

Chicken, Quinoa & Veggie Bowl

View Recipe

With a whopping 19 grams of protein, this one-dish meal will keeping you feeling full and satisfied for hours. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

21 of 24

Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls

View Recipe

Everything you need (just 4 ingredients!) to prepare a week's worth of healthy, low-carb lunches can be found at your neighborhood grocery store. A bag of prechopped red and green cabbage serves as the crunchy low-carb base in these chicken salad bowls, which only require 10 minutes to assemble. Top with sesame-flavored almonds and a sesame dressing and you have one irresistible lunch you'll look forward to all week.  Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

22 of 24

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

View Recipe

These healthy Mediterranean cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

23 of 24

Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowls

View Recipe

Whether you have celiac disease or are just watching your gluten intake, you'll love this easy Asian-inspired bowl recipe. Chunks of sesame chicken, crisp-tender vegetables, and rice noodles are combined in broth with an orange and soy flavor that's simply out of this world. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

24 of 24

Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

View Recipe

We're pairing two shortcut products you can likely find at your local specialty grocery store--Middle Eastern bean salad and microwaveable farro--to add protein, fiber and satisfying texture to these high-protein lunch bowls. To cut down on prep time, we're also using preseasoned grilled chicken breasts from the refrigerated section, bottled balsamic vinaigrette and a few other ready-to-use ingredients to make these quick and easy meal-prep lunches. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

By Alex Loh