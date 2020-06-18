8 Vertical Garden Ideas
It's the perfect time to start a vertical garden! Vertical gardens are great space savers—not to mention, you can save money by growing your own produce! Before you start your vertical garden, make sure the plants you choose will get enough sunlight in your available space. To help you get started, we've pulled together eight products to make your indoor or outdoor vertical garden a success.
Depending on your space, there are different options for vertical gardening. A great outdoor option is using a trellis. Trellising is perfect for growing climbing produce like tomatoes, beans or squash. When planted, these plants will grab on to the trellis and climb upwards. Learn how to build a butternut squash garden trellis here.
Cottage Vinyl Lattice Panel Trellis
If you'd like to buy a trellis, there are a variety of materials you can choose from. For a vinyl-coated trellis, we like this one from Wayfair. It comes with ground anchors so you don't have to worry about it moving. Plus it's on sale right now for $47.
72 in. Wood Diamond Lattice Trellis
For a more natural-looking trellis, we like this wooden one from Home Depot. This trellis can be placed in the ground or mounted to a wall. Buy it now for $59.
While a trellis works well for in-ground planting, you can also start a vertical garden using containers, aka garden towers. With containers, you can easily move your garden around depending on the season and where your plants will get the most sunlight.
5 Tier Plastic Vertical Planter
This garden tower from Wayfair comes in five tiers and can hold up to 30 plants at once. The tower comes with an internal drip system, which will make even watering between layers easy. You can choose from three colors with prices ranging from $134-$165.
5" Bloomers 3 Tier Flower Tower - Emsco
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, this garden tower from Target is perfect for beginners. The three-tiered tower can hold nine plants and can be used indoors or outdoors. The tower costs just $25 and comes in three neutral color options.
Container gardens can help save space when creating a vertical garden, but they aren't the only option! You can also elevate your garden by displaying your pots on ladders, stands or by hanging them. Not only will you save space, but it's an ergonomic, back-friendly option.
Rustic Wooden 3-Tier Ladder Folding Raised Plant Stand
This three-tiered ladder stand from Amazon is built to shelve a variety of plants. The bar at the top is perfect for hanging small plants, while the bottom shelf is great for bigger pots. This tower works indoors or outdoors and will blend into any space. Buy it now for $44.
Webster 3 Tier Plant Stand Walnut - Novogratz
If you're looking for a plant stand that doubles as a showstopping piece of furniture, look no further. This three-tiered table ascends in height, creating visual interest in any room. While there may only be three specific stands for potted plants, you can also shelve taller plants in the negative space created by the table. Buy it now from Target on sale for $59.
Sunnyglade 4-Tier Foldable Flower Rack Plant Stand
This four-tiered plant stand can be folded into two different arrangements. You can play with the height, depending on your space. Bonus: it stretches up to 3 feet tall, so you don't have to worry about bending down low to tend to your plants. Buy it now from Amazon for $50.
Sphere Hanging Basket
Another option for vertical gardening is to hang your plants! You'll save floor space and it'll create a beautiful natural art piece in your house or on your patio. We love these spherical hanging baskets from Terrain, which come in a variety of sizes. You can choose from four size options with prices ranging from $38-198.