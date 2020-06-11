20 Baking Recipes to Use Up Your Zucchini
Zucchini is officially in season and now you can use it when baking! While it's most commonly used in breads and muffins, you can also use zucchini in scones and even brownies. Zucchini will help your sweet and savory baked goods stay moist, and it's an easy way to sneak in a serving of vegetables. Recipes like Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies and Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread are healthy, delicious and another reason to love this summer vegetable.
Lemon Zucchini Bread
This super-moist zucchini bread is a great way to use up homegrown summer zucchini! Full of bright lemon flavor, it makes the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert. It's just sweet enough to satisfy a craving without giving you a sugar crash.
Zucchini Mini Muffins
Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
A new take on a favorite veggie dessert–this recipe includes unsweetened cocoa, walnuts and whole wheat flour. The result: rich, chocolatey, and dairy-free zucchini bread. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999
Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies
If you like zucchini bread, you'll love these moist zucchini cookies with melted chunks of dark chocolate. We love the pieces of chocolate you get by chopping your own, but chocolate chips will work well too. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Goat Cheese Zucchini Bread with Bacon
Savory cakes like this cheesy zucchini loaf are often served as an appetizer in France with a glass of sweet Banyuls wine or Southern French rosé. A slightly aged goat cheese with an edible wrinkly rind will hold its shape best in this loaf, but regular goat cheese works in a pinch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Zucchini-Pineapple Bread
This easy zucchini-pineapple bread is the perfect healthy breakfast treat! Saving the pineapple juice strained from the can to brush on top of the bread keeps it moist and adds more pineapple flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks
Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.
Chocolate Zucchini Brownies
The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate--no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe--and it's virtually undetectable in the baked brownies. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins
Zucchini muffins with chocolate chips are sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Shredded zucchini adds loads of moisture, and chocolate chips provide a hint of sweetness for the perfect breakfast or snack. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Zucchini Banana Bread
Shredded zucchini and mashed banana complement each other and ensure that this wholesome loaf stays nice and moist. The banana adds sweetness to this quick-bread mashup for just the right flavor without too much added sugar. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018
Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread
Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Scones
Zucchini and whole wheat flour add their moistness and hearty texture to quick chocolate chip scones. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegan Zucchini Bread
This whole-wheat zucchini bread uses juicy shredded zucchini in place of butter and milk for a tender loaf. Vegans and nonvegans alike will love how moist this quick bread is. You can add toasted nuts or coconut flakes, if you like. Vegan dark chocolate chips would be an ultra-decadent addition. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Zucchini Chip Bread
Zucchini bread gets an added burst of flavor with shredded orange peel, toasted walnuts, and chocolate chips. The recipe makes 2 loaves, so it makes a sweet little gift. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread
Here's a variation on classic zucchini bread with lots of spices, almond milk, Greek yogurt, and walnuts--and it's gluten free! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini-Walnut Loaf
Lisa Asuncion Feliciano of Manila, Philippines, shared this recipe in our Kitchen to Kitchen department. She recommends making extra loaves when zucchini is abundant because they freeze well. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004
EatingWell Zucchini Bread
This simple zucchini bread recipe is a great way to use up your summer bumper crop of zucchini. Try it with toasted walnuts or raisins, or add chocolate chips for a more dessertlike bread. Freeze 2-cup portions of shredded zucchini so you can make zucchini bread all year long. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011