20 Baking Recipes to Use Up Your Zucchini

Zucchini is officially in season and now you can use it when baking! While it's most commonly used in breads and muffins, you can also use zucchini in scones and even brownies. Zucchini will help your sweet and savory baked goods stay moist, and it's an easy way to sneak in a serving of vegetables. Recipes like Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies and Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread are healthy, delicious and another reason to love this summer vegetable.