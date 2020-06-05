5 Strawberry Cocktails for a Sunny Afternoon

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD June 05, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

These strawberry cocktail and mocktail recipes make the most out of one of the summer's best offerings: fresh berries. Strawberries bring a delicious sweetness to cocktails as well as a vibrant color. Cocktails like Berry Sangria and Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas are bright, refreshing and a perfect choice for afternoon happy hour.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar! Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Virgin Strawberry Moscow Mule

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This non-alcoholic cocktail is a refreshing blend of fresh strawberries, ginger ale and lime juice drink. It gets added flavor and a bit of zing from basil and ginger slices. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

3 of 5

Nonalcoholic Strawberry Margaritas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A frozen virgin strawberry margarita is a refreshing way to cool down on warm days. This margarita mocktail, which calls for only five ingredients, uses a bit of agave nectar to blunt the tartness of lime juice and fresh strawberries. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Advertisement

4 of 5

Virgin Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This frozen mocktail is so delicious and beautiful! Layers of blended strawberries and mango with a touch of zesty citrus flavor combine for a fun nonalcoholic drink without all the extra calories and sugar of a traditional restaurant margarita. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

5 of 5

Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh