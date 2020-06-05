5 Strawberry Cocktails for a Sunny Afternoon
These strawberry cocktail and mocktail recipes make the most out of one of the summer's best offerings: fresh berries. Strawberries bring a delicious sweetness to cocktails as well as a vibrant color. Cocktails like Berry Sangria and Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas are bright, refreshing and a perfect choice for afternoon happy hour.
Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar! Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Virgin Strawberry Moscow Mule
This non-alcoholic cocktail is a refreshing blend of fresh strawberries, ginger ale and lime juice drink. It gets added flavor and a bit of zing from basil and ginger slices. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Nonalcoholic Strawberry Margaritas
A frozen virgin strawberry margarita is a refreshing way to cool down on warm days. This margarita mocktail, which calls for only five ingredients, uses a bit of agave nectar to blunt the tartness of lime juice and fresh strawberries. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Virgin Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
This frozen mocktail is so delicious and beautiful! Layers of blended strawberries and mango with a touch of zesty citrus flavor combine for a fun nonalcoholic drink without all the extra calories and sugar of a traditional restaurant margarita. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri
You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.