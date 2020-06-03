23 Crispy Veggie Fries and Chips for a Healthy Snack
You'll want to eat your vegetables with these veggie fries and chips recipes. We cut back on the oil by using the oven or air-fryer for a healthier option than what you could buy at the store. These veggie fries and chips would make a delicious snack or side dish to any dinner. Recipes like Baked Parmesan Zucchini Fries and Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips are nutritious, tasty and an easy way to meet your daily veggie count.
Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries
This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Baked Spiralized Butternut Squash Fries
Sweet spiralized butternut squash is encased in a salty, extra-crunchy exterior for a serving of slightly sweet curly fries. You can pair these baked butternut squash shoestring fries with any protein of your choice, but we're partial to grilled fish or chicken. Look for pre-spiralized squash in the refrigerated produce section. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Beet Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch! Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016
Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Sweet Potato Chips
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch! Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016
Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Baked Sweet Potato Curly Fries with Parmesan
These fun baked sweet potato fries are made with spiralized sweet potatoes and topped with garlic powder and Parmesan cheese for a crunchy, savory snack that's healthy too. You can spiralize the sweet potatoes yourself or pick up a package of sweet potato "noodles" in the produce department of your supermarket to speed up the process even more. Since they're baked instead of fried, they're easier to make and lower in calories than deep-fried sweet potato fries. Serve them along with your favorite beef, turkey or veggie burgers or as a party appetizer that kids and adults will love. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Kale Chips with Lemon-Pepper Seasoning
Green leafy veggies get addictively crispy in this simple snack recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Baked Zucchini Waffle Fries with Creamy Herb Dip
These crispy baked zucchini waffle fries with a ranch-style dipping sauce are a super-fun snack, appetizer or side dish. You can use all sorts of herbs in the creamy dipping sauce, including chives, dill, tarragon or parsley--or a combo. Pickle fans will love the sauce with dill, which pairs especially nicely with the Old Bay in the breadcrumb coating on the zucchini. To create the waffle shape, you can use a mandoline or special waffle cutter, such as the Borner Wave Waffle Cutter, which sells for about $25. This healthy fry recipe would also be delicious with regular sliced zucchini rounds if you'd rather not fuss with special equipment at all. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Cheesy Vegan Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. Nutritional yeast adds cheesy flavor to this vegan recipe that crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
Spicy Jicama & Red Onion Shoestrings with Herbed Chipotle Aioli
Guests will gobble up these tender-crisp spiralized jicama curly fries flavored with Parmesan and breadcrumbs and served with spicy mayo. Serve on small plates with appetizer forks for easy eating and a pretty presentation, or alongside a juicy burger.
Pan-Fried Zucchini Chips
Fresh zucchini slices are battered in crispy panko and pan-fried until golden brown and crunchy. You can eat them with a fork, but popping these zucchini chips by the slice is perfectly acceptable. Serve with a dollop of creamy dressing for a simple summer vegetable side. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Everything-Bagel Zucchini Fries
The breading for these zucchini curly fries takes on the flavor of a classic everything bagel while the tangy, creamy sauce finishes off this fun appetizer that's perfect for a party or brunch. Store-bought everything seasoning can be loaded with salt, so it's best to make your own at home. Look for fresh and crisp-looking zucchini noodles in the produce section or make your own using a spiralizer. Soggy ones (or even the frozen variety) won't crisp up well. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Garlic Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This garlicky recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner.
Oven-Baked Curly Fries
These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Oven-Fried Zucchini Fries with Herbed Buttermilk Dipping Sauce
These easy oven-baked veggie fries are made from thick slices of zucchini dipped in a seasoned breadcrumb batter. Served with an herbed buttermilk dipping sauce, they're so good, you may just prefer them over regular potato fries! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Oven-Baked Garlic-Herb Potato Chips
Thin slices of russet and sweet potatoes are brushed with herb-infused olive oil and baked until golden brown and crispy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips you're going to love these Brussels sprout chips. This 4-ingredient recipe crisps up the outer leaves of Brussels sprouts in the oven in just 10 minutes for a healthy snack. But don't throw out the sprout innards--they're great for roasting as a side for dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2016
Oven Sweet Potato Fries
Making oven fries out of sweet potatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
Microwave Potato Chips
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009
Kale Chips
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011