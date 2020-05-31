31 Summer Snacks with Only 100 Calories
Snack to your heart's content with these 100-calorie recipes. These snacks are perfect for enjoying in the summer heat. From refreshing popsicles to bright salsas and fruit salads, these snacks take advantage of summer produce. And with 100 calories or less per serving, you can feel good about munching on these sweet and savory treats. Recipes like Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark and Lemon-Pepper Cucumbers are healthy, tasty and can help you meet your nutrition goals.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Oven-Fried Pickles
These oven-fried pickles get their crispy exterior from a dredge in flour, egg and whole-wheat breadcrumbs. Serve with a creamy herbed sour cream to take this easy app to the next level. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Stuffed Baby Watermelon
Watermelon will never taste better than in this lime- and honey-tossed medley of melon, peaches and grapes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fresh-Squeezed Pink Lemonade Ice Pops
These pink lemonade popsicles will keep you cool all summer long. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!
Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls
A blend of dates, sunflower seed butter, salt and vanilla make these bites surprisingly reminiscent of salted caramel--both in taste and texture. Unlike our ultra-easy mix-and-match basic energy ball recipe, you'll need a blender to make a paste for the base of these balls, but the extra effort is oh-so-worth it for the sweet and satisfying result.
Pineapple, Kiwi, and Honeydew Ice Pops
These tropical popsicles will keep you feeling refreshed on a hot summer day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Strawberry Planks
Here's a quick and easy way to get your children to eat more fruit! Stack strawberry slices on graham crackers spread with cream cheese for a tasty 5-minute snack your kids will devour. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Limey Mango Chunks
This refreshing snack boasts plenty of vitamin C. Buying frozen mangoes saves prep time and guessing about ripeness.
Homemade Microwave Popcorn
Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2018
Barbecue Snack Mix
This crunchy snack mix has just the right blend of sweet and savory spices. The best part is you make it in the slow cooker, so you don't need to turn on the oven.
Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Iced Coconut Latte Pops
When you don't have time to make ice coffee, grab a latte popsicle from the freezer and keep your cool. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Quick Basil Tomatoes
If you're a tomato fan, the cherry-size orbs are perfect for guilt-free nibbling. You can enjoy a snack of 1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes for just 13 calories and 2 grams of carb. Plus, tomatoes pack a bevy of antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, plus heart-healthy lycopene. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Coconut-Topped Bananas
A creamy peanut butter-and-yogurt layer and crunchy cornflakes in this recipe turn plain bananas into an extraordinary treat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers
Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Banana Split Tarts
Ready in just five minutes, this dessert for one is super-satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta
This easy snack recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables.
Hummus-Covered Pretzel Rod
Hummus adds a flavorful protein punch to a pretzel rod for an easy, healthy snack.
Lemon-Pepper Cucumbers
When you need a refreshing low-calorie snack, nibble on these Lemon-Pepper cucumbers for just 8 calories and 2 grams of carb. Plus the lemon juice and black pepper count as free foods! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Carrot Cake Energy Bites
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
Avocado & Salsa Cracker
Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018
Margarita Apple Dippers
The margarita flavor of these apple slices will make you think you are indulging in both dessert and happy hour! These apple dippers are a lower-carb option than traditional caramel apples, which can contain up to 60 grams of carbohydrate. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Carrot Smoothie
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
Watermelon, Raspberry, and Lime Ice Pops
The combination of tart lime and sweet watermelon and raspberries will keep you refreshed on a hot summer day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls
This refreshing frozen dessert--made with a mixture of fresh berries and applesauce--is a perfect treat on a warm day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine