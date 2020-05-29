19 Easy Baked Chicken Breast Recipes

May 29, 2020

These easy baked chicken breast recipes are a great option when you need dinner on the table quickly. These recipes require just 20 minutes or less of active cooking time and are perfect for busy weeknights. Chicken breast cooks quickly and is a great source of protein. Recipes like Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas and Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken are healthy, delicious and will become your new go-to meal.

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Skillet Chicken Parm

Skillet Chicken Parm

We skipped breading in this healthy one-dish chicken Parm recipe to save time. There's still plenty of gooey cheese, and the garlic, pepper flakes and oregano lend big flavor. Serve with pasta or in a hoagie roll with the sauce (there's lots of it) spooned on top. In sandwich form, it's easily wrapped in foil and eaten on the go. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017. Source: The Dinner Plan

Salt & Vinegar Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

Salt & Vinegar Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

A strong vinegar, like malt or sherry, gives this baked chicken recipe a pucker factor reminiscent of salt-and-vinegar chips. Everything cooks on one pan, making this chicken sheet-pan dinner perfect for weeknights when you want big results for little effort (so, pretty much every weeknight!). Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019

Lemon-Garlic Dump Dinner with Chicken, Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender chicken breast is bathed in a lemony marinade that brings a bright pop of flavor to this one-dish meal. The vegetables get crispy edges and, along with the juicy chicken, make this a winning combo.

Pesto Chicken Bake

Pesto Chicken Bake

This pesto chicken bake is easy to make as well as delicious! The chicken stays moist while the cheese on top gets bubbly and crispy. The pesto, mozzarella and tomato combination is a home run every time. Serve the chicken over pasta or your favorite grain. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa

Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa

This recipe is great for meal prep. Divide the salsa, rice and chicken among 4 food-storage containers and you've got 4 days of ready-made meals in your fridge. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

Hummus-Crusted Chicken

Hummus goes from appetizer to main dish as a rich, tangy coating on chicken breasts. In the oven, the hummus coating caramelizes slightly and the sprinkle of sesame seeds turns extra-crunchy and nutty. For leftovers, you could slice up the chicken and tuck it into a pita with crisp lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

This easy, creamy chicken enchilada recipe uses premade green salsa for a quick enchilada sauce. Not in a verde mood? Use tomato salsa instead. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken

Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken

A fresh tomato-and-basil topping on panko-crusted chicken cutlets makes an easy meal for family or casual entertaining. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri is a no-cook herby-garlicky sauce from Argentina and Uruguay. It's delicious on grilled proteins and vegetables. Here, we use it to double the flavor of basic grilled chicken breasts. The chicken is both baked with and topped with this flavor-packed sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken

This easy-to-assemble combination of citrus, fresh herbs and pepper comes together quickly, uses very few dishes and leaves you time to prepare a side dish while the chicken cooks in the oven. This easy sheet-pan dinner feels like a fancy French chicken dish, but you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

A rub seasoned with paprika, rosemary, and garlic gives this low calorie chicken recipe lively flavor while a balsamic-vinegar drizzle adds subtle sweetness. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano is a dish consisting of baked chicken coated in crusty, Romano cheese. Our version is served with low-sodium tomato sauce and multi-grain spaghetti. It's a perfect weeknight dinner solution, on your plate in just 40 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Upgrade pizza night with this recipe makeover that combines two all-time favorites--pizza and chicken Parm--into one quick and easy pizza (no dipping and breading required!). Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Oil and balsamic vinegar are the simple flavors that merge roasted chicken and vegetables together in this healthy recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini

We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

Oven-Fried Chicken Breasts

This recipe crisps chicken in the oven rather than in a skillet or deep-fat fryer, cutting down on calories and fat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

