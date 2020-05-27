25 Healthy Kid-Friendly Summer Lunches
These kid-friendly lunch recipes are perfect for summer days. We take classic kid menu dishes like quesadillas and pizza and add a healthy twist with tons of fresh veggies. Your kids will love the meal and you'll get to sneak in nutritious ingredients without them noticing. Recipes like Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up and Toaster Oven Quesadillas are delicious, filling and quick to make for summer lunches.
Toaster-Oven Quesadillas
We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
DIY Lunch Kits for Kids
In search of new lunch ideas for kids? Children will be delighted by our healthy take on Lunchables, which includes turkey, cheese and crackers for building mini sandwiches, plus fruit, veggies with dip and even a little chocolate for dessert. It's a cute way to encourage your kids to eat a healthy lunch, plus you save money by making the kits instead of buying them. You might even want to make yourself one of these bento lunches to take to work for the nostalgia factor--they're sure to make back-to-school time more fun for kids and adults alike. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza
This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Silly-Face Veggie Sandwich
Get your kids excited to eat their veggies with this fun veggie-face sandwich. Let them create the face themselves, and they may be even more inclined to eat it. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Kid-Friendly Salad
Make salad something your kids will actually want to eat with this kid-friendly crudité. Put it out before dinner and watch them eat all their veggies without a fuss! Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Turkey, Cheese & Veggie Plate
This colorful picnic dinner idea features tasty munchies you don't need utensils for and mild flavors that kids prefer, like deli meat, cheese and crunchy raw veggies. It's easy to assemble this complete menu, and adults will enjoy it as much as the kids. The menu calls for store-bought hummus and cookies, but you can easily make them yourself (see Tips, below). Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Strawberry-Almond Butter Sandwich
A fun change from the traditional peanut butter and jelly, this strawberry and almond butter sandwich is sure to be a lunch box favorite. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups
These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Silly Alligator Spinach Wrap
There's nothing wrong with having a little fun while you eat! Use a green spinach wrap to make this chicken and avocado wrap look like an alligator for a fun lunch to pack for your kids' school lunch. (Just remember to warn them about the toothpicks holding the alligator's eyes in place.) Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish
This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Quick Stovetop Mac & Cheese with Peas
Fresh basil and green peas give this healthy mac and cheese recipe a pretty green hue. We like the buttery, nutty flavor of fontina, but provolone, Gruyère or Gouda could be used as a substitute. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018
Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Up Bento Lunch
Kids love pizza and this bento box lunch gives them all the familiar pizza flavors they love, along with a serving of colorful, healthy vegetables and a fruit dessert. Plus, this healthy lunch is a breeze to pack up! Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Barbecue-flavored chicken with peppers is baked on a premade pizza crust and topped with cheese for a quick and easy meal with lots of flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Sandwich
A classic grilled cheese sandwich is dressed up with slices of fresh tomato. Lunch was never so quick and easy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fruit, Veggie & Cheese Plate
This healthy fruit, veggie and cheese plate is easy and affordable to pull together for a fun snack-style dinner at home or can be packed up and enjoyed as an outdoor picnic. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up
With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for your kids to take to school. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich
It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps
Crispy green lettuce leaves hold the filling inside this low-carb turkey wrap. It's perfect for lunch or a quick, easy dinner on the go. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Meat & Cheese Cucumber Roll-Ups Bento Box Lunch
Thinly sliced cucumber is used as a low-carb wrap in this satisfying lunch recipe. Pile sandwich fillings like lunch meat, cheese and veggies on top of the cucumber slices, roll up and cut into bites like sushi. Round out this easy packable lunch with fresh fruit and veggies for a fun meal to take to work or school. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions
These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
BBQ Ranch Wraps
Pack these yummy wrap sandwiches for an easy meal on the go. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches
Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Turkey BLT Wraps
This delicious kid-friendly twist on a classic BLT includes turkey. The extra protein makes a filling, healthy lunch to pack up for school or work. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017