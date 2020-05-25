17 Recipes Made with an Ice Cream Maker
Indulge in a sweet treat with these homemade ice cream recipes. These recipes call for the use of an ice cream maker, which is definitely worth the investment for those hot summer days. Whether it's a classic flavor like Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream or a fun combination like Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream or Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream, these recipes are cool, delicious and can be enjoyed all summer long.
Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream
This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018
Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008