16 Easy Homemade Lemonade Recipes
Lemonade is the perfect, refreshing beverage for hot summer days. We take the bright flavor of lemon and pair it with other fruits and herbs like cherry, basil or rosemary for a fun take on a classic drink. Whether it's kid-friendly recipes like Whipped Frozen Lemonade or the adult-friendly Cucumber-Lemonade Chiller, these drinks are tart, fresh and highlight the citrus fruit well.
Strawberry Lemonade
This thirst-quenching strawberry lemonade is sweet and lemony and perfect for a hot day. Fresh strawberries add sweet, floral notes and a pretty pink hue.
Whipped Frozen Lemonade
Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy. Leftover simple syrup will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade
This sparkling lemonade is inspired by red drink, a red strawberry soda that is traditionally served for Juneteenth. Read more about red drink in the essay "For Many in Texas and Beyond, It's Just Not Juneteenth Without Red Drink."
Blueberry Lemonade
This blueberry lemonade is just sweet enough, with gorgeous color and flavor from fresh blueberries. Whole lemons with a thinner skin add lemony flavor without bitterness from too much pith and peel.
Raspberry Lemonade
This sweet-tart raspberry lemonade is easy to make. Just 45 seconds in the blender yields a fresh raspberry puree that makes this lemonade so much more refreshing than store-bought.
Lavender Lemonade
The light floral flavor of lavender is balanced by fresh lemon juice in this subtly sweet homemade lemonade.
Watermelon Lemonade
This summer-fresh lemonade with a DIY watermelon base is sure to cool you down on a hot day.
Cucumber Lemonade
This cucumber lemonade is a spa-in-a-glass! It's not overly sweet, with a healthy balance of tangy lemon juice and refreshing cucumber flavor. A hint of mint adds a cooling backdrop.
Basil Lemonade
Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Fresh Cherry Lemonade
This thirst-quenching pink lemonade recipe uses fresh cherries for the pretty pink hue and light flavor. If you like, add a splash of vodka, bourbon or rum to transform this healthy lemonade recipe into a refreshing summer cocktail. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014
Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies
Kids and adults alike will be wowed watching this delicious slush turn from blue to pink and purple in an instant. The magical concoction is made with natural blue tea (see Note) and refreshing lemonade for a fun science experiment that's tasty too. Perfect for your child's birthday party! (Adults may enjoy spiking their drink with a little vodka or gin.) Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018
Rosemary-Infused Cucumber Lemonade
Turn fresh rosemary, cucumbers and lemons into grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Lemonade Shake-Ups
A refreshing, tangy-sweet lemon drink is friendly to your special diet, and it's ready in only 10 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cucumber-Lemonade Chiller
Pick up rosemary, cucumbers and lemons to concoct this grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009
Blueberry Lemonade Slushies
This super-refreshing fruit slushie is so easy to make and uses just three ingredients. Try it with strawberries and raspberries, too--these are great for a kids' party, but the adults will love them just as much (especially spiked with a little vodka or gin). Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018
Lemon-Orange Fizz
This refreshing beverage adds sparkle to your summer evenings. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005