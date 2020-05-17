25 Summer Vegetarian Recipes in 20 Minutes or Less
These summer vegetarian recipes take advantage of the season's gorgeous produce. Whether it's a side dish or the main attraction, these recipes highlight fresh vegetables and fruits like zucchini, tomatoes and avocado. You can easily swap produce in these salads and pastas depending on what's available. Recipes like Cucumber & Avocado Salad and Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta are healthy, delicious and perfect for summer nights.
Crispy Gnocchi Pasta with Tomatoes & Leeks
These gnocchi are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside because you sauté them in hot oil. Plus, they leave a little fond (crispy brown bits) in the pan that adds toasty flavor to the tomato and leek sauce, which is cooked in the same pan. Since this easy gnocchi recipe calls for store-bought shelf-stable gnocchi, it's quick to prepare--just 20 minutes, start to finish. Opt for whole-wheat gnocchi to get 2 extra grams of fiber per serving compared to white. This easy and healthy dinner is easy to customize too: see Tips for variations with shrimp, pesto instead of butter, and pork chops instead of gnocchi. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019
Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad
A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Spinach & Strawberry Pasta Salad
This simple pasta side dish combines sweet strawberries and creamy avocado with a tart balsamic vinaigrette. You can make the dressing ahead iand keep it separately, tossing with the pasta salad just before serving. Make this salad even more special by adding crumbled feta or goat cheese. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
White Bean & Avocado Sandwich
White beans mash seamlessly into a creamy protein-packed spread for a satisfying healthy sandwich that makes for an easy lunch or dinner. Mix it up by trying it with canned chickpeas or black beans. This vegetarian sandwich recipe is also a fiber superstar: avocado, beans, greens and whole-wheat bread team up to give it 15 grams of fiber, more than half of what most women should aim for in a day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Cucumber & Avocado Salad
This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Crunchy Summer Salad with Creamy Vegan Avocado Dressing
Remember back when dousing some iceberg lettuce with ranch dressing was considered healthy? We know better now, but a lackluster vinaigrette makes us want to skip the salad altogether. Without the buttermilk and mayo, is it even worth it? This dressing, made with creamy avocado and tangy umeboshi vinegar, will show you the possibilities. You can make it as-is or substitute whatever herbs you have on hand: parsley, basil and cilantro are all great options. The salad itself is a colorful, texture-rich antidote to the stereotypical boring salad, and it's also customizable. Here we use a base of romaine because it's crunchy and sturdy enough to stand up to a creamy dressing, but you can use kale, mixed greens or any blend of greens your heart (and fridge) desires. Same for the add-ins: You can sub in green beans for the asparagus, use black beans instead of chickpeas, or mix in additional veggies you have available like cucumber or shredded carrots. If you want to get extra fancy with it, try grilling the corn for an added smoky flavor. While this salad can be eaten as a side, it's strong enough to star as the entree. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers
Portobello mushrooms stand in for meat patties in this recipe for veggie burgers with all the fixings. Mushrooms are a source of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound that gives the fungi their umami flavor. But to really give these "patties" a savory boost, we brush them with steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Fresh Tomato Salsa with Marjoram
Enjoy this fresh tomato sauce hot or cold. Its bold flavor is delicious in a simple pasta salad or topping any protein just off the grill. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil
Sweet peppers like red, orange and yellow bells stand in for tomatoes in this caprese-style salad and pair deliciously with the fresh mozzarella and acidic balsamic drizzle. Try green bell peppers if you prefer less sweetness. This easy, healthy recipe takes just 20 minutes to make. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Mexican Corn (Esquites)
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Chickpeas with Peppers & Eggs
This easy vegetarian recipe incorporates a vibrant array of spices, including cumin seeds, turmeric, and smoked paprika. If you can't find an Anaheim chile, substitute a half to a whole jalapeño pepper, depending on your spice tolerance. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Blistered 3-Bean Salad
Haricots verts are thinner than regular green beans, but you can use any bean with an edible pod (ask the vendor at your local farmers' market) in their place in this easy side dish recipe. Serve this healthy 3-bean salad with grilled chicken or fish for a satisfying summer meal. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Mexican Quinoa Salad
Enjoy this Mexican quinoa salad as a delicious and quick vegetarian main dish or as a side for grilled chicken or steak. And don't forget the leftovers! They make an easy lunch on the go. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta
This easy and healthy pasta recipe takes just 20 minutes to prep so it's a perfect weeknight dinner. Cooking garlic cloves whole and then mashing them into the sauce not only saves time, it creates a mellow garlic flavor that melds seamlessly into the silky burst cherry tomatoes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Honeydew & Cucumber Salad with Burrata
We doubled down--deliciously--on the green in this summer salad with melon, cucumber, basil, arugula and pepitas. Creamy burrata makes this easy salad extra luxurious, so it's perfect for summer parties. It would be lovely with grilled chicken or as part of a cold buffet spread. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2019
Avocado Egg Salad
This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach & Feta Penne Pasta
In this quick 20-minute dinner recipe, tender penne pasta is combined with garlic, roasted red peppers and spinach and topped with crumbled feta cheese for a fast and easy Mediterranean-inspired meal. This recipe was graciously shared by EatingWell reader Dottie Carpenter, who states, "Recipes are no good if they're not shared!" Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar
The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Zucchini Noodle Primavera
This primavera recipe cuts carbs by swapping out the pasta for zucchini "noodles." This quick vegetarian dinner is chock-full of colorful vegetables smothered in a light, creamy sauce. We like using prepackaged spiralized zucchini noodles to keep this recipe ultra-fast, but if you have a spiralizer and zucchini on hand, you can easily make your own. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
For a gorgeous take on a classic caprese, make this healthy salad recipe with heirloom tomatoes in various colors, shapes and sizes. Swapping regular mozzarella for creamy burrata makes this summer salad even more special--but it's still incredibly easy to make. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Vegan Macaroni Salad
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Peach & Cucumber Salad with Pepita Pesto
Cilantro and pumpkin seeds stand in for traditional pesto ingredients in this easy salad recipe. Look for peaches in July and August, when they are at their peak. Serve the salad along with grilled chicken or fish for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame
Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020