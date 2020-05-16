18 Recipes That Start with Frozen Hash Browns
Take frozen hash browns and make a delicious meal with these recipes. Frozen hash browns help cut down on prep time, which means you can get breakfast or dinner on the table faster. Recipes like Chickpea Potato Hash and Crispy Shredded Potatoes with Spanakopita Topping are tasty, filling and make the most of the humble spud.
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them). Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Chickpea & Potato Hash
The eggs cook right on top of this chickpea and potato hash--cook them a few extra minutes if you prefer hard-set eggs. Serve with warm pita bread and a cucumber salad with mint and yogurt. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012
Brussels Sprout & Potato Hash
This vegetarian Brussels sprout and potato hash recipe is a quick, easy dinner, perfect for a cool fall evening. Resist the urge to stir it too much! Cooking the hash undisturbed allows a crispy caramelized crust to form on the potatoes at the bottom of the pan. Look for hash browns that don't have added salt to help keep sodium in check. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Potato-Kale Hash with Eggs
This potato and kale hash recipe is just as fun to make as it is to eat. After the potatoes and kale are roasted, the hash is formed into 4 individual "nests" that are finished with an egg in the middle. To keep the prep work to a minimum, use pre-chopped kale, found near other prepared cooking greens. If you'd rather chop your own, start with about 1 bunch and strip the leaves off the stems before chopping. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014
Crispy Shredded Potatoes with Spanakopita Topping
Top crispy shredded potatoes with spinach pie filling for a satisfying easy weeknight dinner that's a mashup of a traditional Swiss rösti (potato pancake) and a Greek spanakopita. Buying preshredded frozen potatoes makes this healthy dinner recipe (or breakfast, lunch or brunch!) extra-easy to prepare. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Baked Eggs in Prosciutto-Hash Brown Cups
Wow your brunch guests with this adorable muffin-tin recipe of baked eggs in a "nest" of prosciutto and hash browns. Make sure you really wring out as much liquid as you can from the potatoes before you bake them--it will prevent the cups from sticking in the muffin tin. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014
Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles
This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Asparagus & Potato Rösti
Preshredded potatoes for the rösti are the key to making this crisp pancake quickly. Top with fried eggs and a salad and it becomes a meal. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Chard & Chorizo Frittata
We love frittata recipes for weeknights because they are the ultimate no-fuss healthy dinners. In this gorgeous, healthy chard and chorizo frittata recipe, we add convenient shredded frozen hash browns to keep it hearty. Finish cooking the eggs under the broiler to turn the top of the frittata a lovely golden brown. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Salmon Rosti
Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010
Corned Beef Hash
A comforting dish with a healthier profile. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998
Florentine Hash Skillet
Here's a super-quick all-in-one-skillet breakfast to start your day, loaded with hash browns, spinach, egg and cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010
Broccoli, Beef & Potato Hotdish
This easy casserole, full of ground beef, roasted broccoli and topped with hash browns, was inspired by the classic Minnesota Tater Tot hotdish. Roasting the broccoli before adding it to the casserole gives the whole dish a much more complex and exciting flavor, but it's by no means necessary. If you want to keep it simple, skip roasting the broccoli (Step 2) and use 6 cups frozen broccoli, thawed, in its place (omit 1 tablespoon oil, as well). Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010
Ham & Swiss Rosti
Rösti is a traditional Swiss potato pancake typically served as a side dish but we added ham and cheese to transform it into an easy weeknight supper. Enjoy with steamed asparagus and chunky applesauce on the side. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mexican Potato Omelet
Whip up this simple, tasty omelet on those nights when it seems the refrigerator is bare. Frozen hash browns are perfect for such occasions--just look for a brand with little or no fat. And while the cheese adds some fat, it also provides almost a third of your daily calcium needs. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.