13 Low-Carb Grilling Recipes Ready in 25 Minutes or Less
These low-carb grilling recipes are the perfect excuse to break out your grill this weekend. Whether it's a vegetable side dish or a main protein like steak, salmon or chicken, these recipes take just 25 minutes or less. You can easily make a delicious meal with very little clean up. Recipes like Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce and Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges are healthy, filling and contain no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.
Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand—curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice—meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish
Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you'll want to make over and over. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce
Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa
Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken—or any other meat for that matter—in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Boiling the sweet potatoes ahead of time speeds up the grilling process, meaning this crispy and delicious side dish will be on the table in under 30 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri
Short ribs lend themselves to braising—but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Grilled Salmon and Peaches with Basil-Pistachio Gremolata
Grilling a large salmon fillet is a surefire way to wow guests at the table. It's also easier than grilling individual fillets and adds a little insurance against overcooking. If you're nervous about grilling the fish, take heart: You don't have to flip it, the skin keeps it intact, and even though you're cooking it over both direct and indirect heat, it stays put on the grill. The skin crisps up beautifully, and the spice rub adds bold notes that pair well with sweet peaches and red onion. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Grilled Asparagus
Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor—the ends are tough and hard to chew. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots
Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018
Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts
Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket—it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Easy Grilled Zucchini
Looking for a new way to cook zucchini? Try grilling it. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018