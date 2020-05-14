24 Veggie-Loaded Dips So Good You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

This vibrant hummus is easy to make--simply roast the beets, then blend them with an otherwise-traditional hummus ingredient list. The combination is sure to please even those who are hesitant to beets as they don't overpower this recipe. Top the hummus with pomegranate arils and pistachios for some crunch and a little extra nutrition, then serve with your favorite pita, chips or a medley of crudité. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019