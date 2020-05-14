24 Veggie-Loaded Dips So Good You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner
These veggie dip recipes are so delicious you'll want to make them the main star of your meal. These hot and cold dips can easily be paired with tortilla chips, flatbread or veggie sticks for a more filling bite. We take classic dips and put a healthy vegetable twist on them by adding beets to hummus or butternut squash to queso. Recipes like Mexican Street Corn Dip and Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip are creamy, tasty and filling.
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Serve this Mexican street corn dip at your next summer party. Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill
Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Butternut Squash Queso Fundido
This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Loaded Black Bean Dip
This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Pressure-Cooker Hummus
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Butternut Squash & Caramelized Onion Dip
Sweet squash gives French onion dip a colorful nutrition boost (namely, vitamins A and E). Serve with chips and crunchy crudités. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic
The smoky char of roasted eggplant meets the nuttiness of tahini and tang of lemon in this crowd-pleasing dip that's reminiscent of classic baba ganoush. We finish the dip with sizzled garlic and a drizzle of heart-healthy olive oil. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Easy Beet Hummus with Pomegranate
This vibrant hummus is easy to make--simply roast the beets, then blend them with an otherwise-traditional hummus ingredient list. The combination is sure to please even those who are hesitant to beets as they don't overpower this recipe. Top the hummus with pomegranate arils and pistachios for some crunch and a little extra nutrition, then serve with your favorite pita, chips or a medley of crudité. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip
A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip
Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Roasted Cauliflower & Walnut Dip
This creamy roasted cauliflower dip has the texture of hummus but swaps chickpeas for roasted cauliflower and walnuts for tahini. A head of roasted garlic--which is cooked at the same time as the cauliflower--gives it great flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Yogurt with Beets (Borani Chogondar)
Borani, a Middle Eastern yogurt dip, can be made with anything from spinach to eggplant to carrots. This recipe gets its shockingly pink color from grated beets. Make it ahead--the longer it sits, the better it tastes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Easy Black Bean Dip
This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Green Pea-Chimichurri Dip
This take on the Argentinian classic is full of bright spring flavor and will be your new go-to dish for parties. Chimichurri is a sauce that is typically served with grilled meats. This version--made with fresh English peas, parsley and tofu--is served as a dip with either toasted baguette slices or vegetable dippers. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pomegranate-Beet Tahini Dip
Grated beet and pomegranate juice give this tahini dip recipe a beautiful purple hue. Serve it with your favorite crunchy vegetables for dipping or use it as a sauce for grilled chicken or lamb. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Jalapeño & Dill Labneh
In this labneh dip recipe, we stir in a little hot pepper and herbs for a delicious kick. Labneh is a thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt that's easy to make at home. Serve the dip with cucumber slices or pita chips, or use it to top roasted carrots. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
This vibrant orange hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted red peppers make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016
Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip
This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Curried Butternut Squash Dip
This healthy squash dip recipe, spiced with curry and made creamy with the addition of coconut milk, is a delicious alternative to hummus. You can also use other types of winter squash, pumpkin or sweet potatoes in place of the butternut squash in this dip. Serve with crisp raw vegetables or toasted pitas for dipping. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014
French Onion Dip
In our homemade version of French onion dip, we simmer chopped onions in broth and use reduced-fat sour cream and yogurt for the familiar rich and creamy flavor. All told, our version has 12 grams less fat and nearly 50 percent less sodium per serving than the original. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009
Black-Eyed Pea Dip
In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013
Edamame-Ginger Dip
Think of this dip as an Asian version of hummus, made with edamame, ginger and soy. Serve with rice crackers and/or carrot sticks. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009