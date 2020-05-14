7 Elote-Inspired Recipes

Elote, or Mexican street corn, is a delicious way to reach your daily serving of vegetables. These elote-inspired recipes take the creamy, spicy cob and turn it into new dishes. Not only will corn add a bright pop of color to your plate, but it's also been known to help with weight loss and is high in B vitamins. Recipes like Mexican Street Corn Dip and Mexican Corn Soup are healthy, tasty and a fun take on a classic Mexican dish.

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Serve this Mexican street corn dip at your next summer party. Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Mexican Street Corn

Soaking the corn in its husk in water for up to two hours before grilling is definitely a new approach to cooking corn on the cob, but give it a try! The addition of salt, spices and cheese takes this side dish to new levels. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Mexican Grilled Corn

Street vendors across Mexico sell this style of roasted or grilled corn--topped with mayonnaise, chili powder and Cotija cheese. You can serve the unadorned corn on a platter with small bowls of the sauce, cheese and lime on the side so everyone can make their own. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008

Grilled Corn with Chipotle-Lime Butter

Fresh lime and smoky chipotles makes this compound butter the perfect match for sweet corn. When the corn season is over, try a bit melted on some grilled fish or chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

Mexican Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers

Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Corn Soup

Chicken shares the spotlight with corn in this well-seasoned soup. Blending part of the corn with the chicken broth is an easy way to thicken the soup and boost the flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

By Alex Loh