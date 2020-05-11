20 Recipes for When You Feel Bloated

Alex Loh May 11, 2020

Feeling bloated? These recipes are here to help. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, these drinks and dishes will help you flush out excess water and settle your stomach. Ingredients like papaya, watermelon, banana and ginger are not only delicious but also have been known to help reduce bloating symptoms. Recipes like Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad, Fresh Mint Iced Tea and Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce are healthy, delicious and perfect for ditching bloat.

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad

Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Fresh Mint Iced Tea

This crisp and healthy low-calorie summer drink is easy to make and very refreshing. Sweeteners, like honey or stevia, are optional; the mint provides plenty of flavor without adding any calories or sugar. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

Credit: Lisa Cassell-Arms
Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Lemon-Ginger-Cayenne-Apple Shots

This quick and easy shot packs a punch to wake the senses. Apple and honey make it naturally sweet and are balanced by lemon juice and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper that brings on the heat. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

Papaya and Feta Salad

Add a little of the exotic to the everyday life; this salad fits the bill beautifully! As odd as fruit with salty cheese might sound, this salad is amazingly refreshing and tasty. Try it with grilled fish, preferably at a table with a salty breeze and an ocean view on a hot summer day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach Salad with Japanese Ginger Dressing

This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Watermelon Agua Fresca

This refreshing drink is served by roadside vendors all over Mexico. Not too much fruit, not too much sugar, just a beautiful way to quench your thirst on a summer day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

Watermelon Salsa

Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa

These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

In this chicken and asparagus recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal. This is one quick dinner recipe you'll be returning to again and again. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Tropical Melon Smoothie

Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2016

Grilled Lime Chicken with Watermelon Salsa

Fresh watermelon salsa tops grilled chicken in this flavorful, healthy recipe. Eating just one serving will provide 33 grams of protein and leave you feeling full and satisfied. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Mint Vinaigrette

This brightly flavored lemon-mint vinaigrette recipe is an ideal dressing for mixed green salads or grain salads, such a quinoa or freekah, topped with fresh fruit.

Ginger Shrimp & Vermicelli Salad

This spinach and pasta salad, topped with shrimp and a fruit salsa, is a complete meal. Large pieces of ginger-soy marinated shrimp and tropical fruit salsa with pineapple, mango, kiwifruit and mandarin oranges are gently tossed with baby spinach leaves and long strands of pasta in this tropical-inspired dish. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein. Source: Eatingwell.com, October 2018

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish! Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots

This refreshing shot captures the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, with a slight hint of heat from fresh ginger. If your blender is big enough, this would be easy to double and have in your fridge, ready when you are. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Homemade Vinaigrette with Sesame & Ginger

A little honey adds a touch of sweetness to this easy homemade salad dressing. This healthy dressing would be wonderful on a chopped chicken and cabbage salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

By Alex Loh