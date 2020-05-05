16 Watermelon Salad Recipes That Are Bright and Fresh
Add some brightness to your plate with these watermelon salad recipes. Watermelon can be used in sweet or savory salads as it pairs well with other fruit and vegetables. Not only is watermelon hydrating, it's also low in calories and carbohydrates. Watermelon is full of vitamin A, vitamin C and can be good for your heart. Recipes like Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad and Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad are refreshing, delicious and enjoyable in the warm weather.
Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Watermelon Caprese Salad
This refreshing twist on the classic caprese salad replaces tomatoes with sweet, juicy watermelon. Basil and balsamic vinegar push this easy summer salad to the savory side, but if you want some sweeter notes, opt for balsamic glaze. An optional drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil at the end helps marry the flavors.
Watermelon & Goat Cheese Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
In this watermelon and goat cheese salad, the contrasting flavors and textures of crisp, sweet melon and creamy, tangy goat cheese are magical partners. Top with sliced grilled chicken to make it a meal.
Watermelon & Arugula Salad
This simple watermelon and arugula salad is slightly sweet, which mellows the peppery arugula. The basil works beautifully with both the arugula and the watermelon, and the briny, salty feta cheese is the perfect complement to the rest of the flavors.
Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Greek Tomato & Watermelon Feta Salad
Sweet, hydrating, colorful watermelon is a fun swap for its botanical cousin, cucumber, which is traditional in a Greek salad. Briny and creamy feta pairs perfectly with the fruit and vegetables in this colorful and easy summer salad that takes just 15 minutes to make. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella
Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Red Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2017
Watermelon Salad with Crispy Prosciutto, Feta & Mint
Salty prosciutto, tangy feta, crunchy pistachios, sweet watermelon and bright mint come together wonderfully in this fresh and easy summer salad. Feel free to sub crumbled bacon for the prosciutto, or skip the meat altogether for a vegetarian version of this salad. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Seven-Layer Fruit Salad
Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019
Watermelon, Orange & Cucumber Salad with Castelvetrano Olive Vinaigrette
This easy and superfast salad is incredibly refreshing, thanks to juicy watermelon and oranges! The Castelvetrano olives lend a briny hit, while the herbs add lots of delicious depth to the salad. Pair this colorful salad with grilled shrimp or chicken. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Mimosa Fruit Salad
A splash of prosecco and a little orange juice transform a fresh fruit salad into the perfect brunch dish. To make ahead, prepare the fruit as directed, but don't combine with the mimosa dressing until just before serving so the bubbly maintains its fizz. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019
Watermelon, Olive, Caper & Feta Salad
This sweet-and-savory fruit salad recipe is all about the quality of the watermelon: you want its flesh to be really sweet so that all the savory ingredients--the capers, the olives, the feta--shine. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Fruit and Feta
Sweet watermelon and blueberries sprinkled with tangy feta cheese makes a delicious side salad or light dessert. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad
Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet & Tangy Watermelon Salad
The bright fresh taste of a watermelon and cucumber salad makes a sensational counterpoint to the fiery spice crust on this succulent pork tenderloin. It's important to brown the meat before roasting, since this cut cooks too quickly for the surface to brown and caramelize in the oven. Grill enthusiasts may omit the stovetop browning (Step 3) and grill the tenderloins over medium heat, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003