14 Easy Salmon Cake Recipes
Upgrade your canned fish with these salmon cakes recipes. Canned salmon is a great source of protein and is full of heart-healthy omega-3s. You can easily pair these salmon cakes with a salad or roasted veggies to make a complete dinner. Recipes like Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes and Muffin-Tin Quinoa Salmon Cakes are healthy, delicious and a great option for an easy meal.
Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
Speedy Scallion-Ginger Salmon Cakes
These speedy scallion-ginger salmon cakes are perfect for busy weeknights. Salmon is flavored with refreshing ginger and scallions, while water chestnuts add a crisp bite. The sesame-ginger sauce is creamy and cooling. You can cook salmon fillets for these easy salmon cakes or use canned salmon to keep it simple.
Easy Salmon Cakes
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
Speedy Feta & Dill Salmon Cakes
Feta and fresh dill flavor these crispy salmon cakes. Pair with your favorite dipping sauce or serve over a bed of greens for a quick, tasty meal.
Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad
In this easy dinner recipe, convenient canned salmon is transformed into satisfying pan-seared salmon patties that are flavored with Old Bay seasoning. To round out the meal, these tasty patties get served alongside a refreshing creamy cucumber and red onion salad.
Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes
Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Salmon & Crab Cakes
These craveworthy fish cakes are made with a blend of crabmeat and pink salmon and coated with a panko-oat crust. Served on a bed of lemony arugula with a yogurt dip, this 45-minute entree is a great choice for a healthy family dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Salmon Cakes with Olives, Lemon & Dill
Studded with briny olives, bright lemon zest and a touch of dill, this healthy, easy salmon cake recipe is perfect for dinner and for freezing. Whether you serve the salmon cakes on a bun like a burger with lettuce and tomato or paired with a mixed green salad, try a dollop of reduced-fat mayo mixed with lemon juice on top. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Salmon Rosti
Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice.
Pink Salmon Cakes with Cilantro Pesto
Canned wild salmon is the base for these fast, delicious salmon cakes. Serve them over mixed greens or with sauteed bell peppers and a piece of toasty focaccia. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012
Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon
These crisp quinoa cakes spiked with smoked salmon and topped with lemony sour cream make a lovely appetizer.
Salmon Cakes with Caper Mayonnaise
This 30-minute dinner recipe gives you a new way to enjoy heart-healthy salmon.
Muffin-Tin Quinoa Salmon Cakes
This recipe is a fish cake makeover--instead of forming into patties and sautéeing or frying in a pan, we combine the salmon with protein-packed quinoa and bake it in muffin cups. You'll love the lemon-mustard sauce that accompanies these savory muffins. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine