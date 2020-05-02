14 Easy Salmon Cake Recipes

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Updated January 14, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Upgrade your canned fish with these salmon cakes recipes. Canned salmon is a great source of protein and is full of heart-healthy omega-3s. You can easily pair these salmon cakes with a salad or roasted veggies to make a complete dinner. Recipes like Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes and Muffin-Tin Quinoa Salmon Cakes are healthy, delicious and a great option for an easy meal.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.

3 of 14

Speedy Scallion-Ginger Salmon Cakes

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These speedy scallion-ginger salmon cakes are perfect for busy weeknights. Salmon is flavored with refreshing ginger and scallions, while water chestnuts add a crisp bite. The sesame-ginger sauce is creamy and cooling. You can cook salmon fillets for these easy salmon cakes or use canned salmon to keep it simple.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Easy Salmon Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance. 

5 of 14

Speedy Feta & Dill Salmon Cakes

Credit: Photography / Jacob Fox, Styling / Sammy Mila
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feta and fresh dill flavor these crispy salmon cakes. Pair with your favorite dipping sauce or serve over a bed of greens for a quick, tasty meal.

6 of 14

Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad

Credit: Carolyn Hodges
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this easy dinner recipe, convenient canned salmon is transformed into satisfying pan-seared salmon patties that are flavored with Old Bay seasoning. To round out the meal, these tasty patties get served alongside a refreshing creamy cucumber and red onion salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

8 of 14

Salmon & Crab Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These craveworthy fish cakes are made with a blend of crabmeat and pink salmon and coated with a panko-oat crust. Served on a bed of lemony arugula with a yogurt dip, this 45-minute entree is a great choice for a healthy family dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

9 of 14

Salmon Cakes with Olives, Lemon & Dill

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Studded with briny olives, bright lemon zest and a touch of dill, this healthy, easy salmon cake recipe is perfect for dinner and for freezing. Whether you serve the salmon cakes on a bun like a burger with lettuce and tomato or paired with a mixed green salad, try a dollop of reduced-fat mayo mixed with lemon juice on top. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Salmon Rosti

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice. 

11 of 14

Pink Salmon Cakes with Cilantro Pesto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Canned wild salmon is the base for these fast, delicious salmon cakes. Serve them over mixed greens or with sauteed bell peppers and a piece of toasty focaccia. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012

12 of 14

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These crisp quinoa cakes spiked with smoked salmon and topped with lemony sour cream make a lovely appetizer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Salmon Cakes with Caper Mayonnaise

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This 30-minute dinner recipe gives you a new way to enjoy heart-healthy salmon. 

14 of 14

Muffin-Tin Quinoa Salmon Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe is a fish cake makeover--instead of forming into patties and sautéeing or frying in a pan, we combine the salmon with protein-packed quinoa and bake it in muffin cups. You'll love the lemon-mustard sauce that accompanies these savory muffins. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh