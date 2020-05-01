23 Healthy Restaurant Favorites Made Low-Carb
Whether you're craving Chinese, Italian or classic American food, these recipes will help you recreate your favorite restaurant meals in your own kitchen—with a low-carb twist. The appetizers and main dishes contain 15 grams or less of carbohydrates per serving and are packed with flavor. Recipes like Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust and Creamy Lemon Chicken Parmesan are healthy, delicious and now homemade.
Almost Chipotle's Guacamole
Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or for serving as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with our recipe for cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic. Everything is cooked in one wok or skillet, but in stages, so each element keeps its integrity in the finished dish. Resist the urge to stir the cauliflower rice right away. Letting it cook undisturbed for a few minutes allows it to brown and develop sweet, nutty flavors. This healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's perfect for busy weeknights. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps
Stuff crisp lettuce leaves with a savory filling inspired by PF Chang's famous lettuce wraps. These low-carb wraps made with tofu, mushrooms and daikon radish are an easy vegetarian dinner. Add julienned carrots to the wraps for a bonus crunch. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Mapo Tofu
Mapo tofu is a dish that has become popular outside its roots in Szechuan Province, China, perhaps because it is so adaptable. The type and amount of both tofu and meat can vary and even the spicy sauce can be tuned to the desired level of heat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Mushroom-Cauliflower Risotto
Easy homemade cauliflower rice stands in for arborio rice in this healthy vegetable-based risotto, reducing both the calories and carbs in this comforting dish. To make this a vegetarian meal, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
Chicken & Shiitake Dumplings in Tangy Chile-Oil Sauce
Serve these deliciously savory mushroom-and-chicken dumplings for Lunar New Year or any other special occasion. The sauce has just the right balance of sweet, spicy and tangy flavors. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Walnuts are given a brown sugar coating that pairs nicely with sweet and savory shrimp in our version of this popular restaurant dish. Serve the shrimp with rice and steamed veggies to make it a full, healthy meal. This ultra-quick dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves
This meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019
Hot Pot-Style Pork & Vegetables
We've adapted this hot pot-style dish for your slow cooker. Pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender during the slow braise, and ginger, garlic, star anise and cinnamon make for a beautifully flavored and aromatic broth. Serve over noodles or brown rice, with stir-fried napa cabbage.
Chicken Piccata
Here, chicken cutlets are cooked in a fragrant, tangy sauce featuring garlic, capers, wine and lemon juice. Serve over zucchini noodles to sop up all of the delicious sauce. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Baked Zucchini Waffle Fries with Creamy Herb Dip
These crispy baked zucchini waffle fries with a ranch-style dipping sauce are a super-fun snack, appetizer or side dish. You can use all sorts of herbs in the creamy dipping sauce, including chives, dill, tarragon or parsley. The sauce pairs nicely with the Old Bay in the breadcrumb coating on the zucchini. To create the waffle shape, you can use a mandoline or special waffle cutter. You can choose to slice the zucchini if you'd rather not fuss with special equipment. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns
These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce makes for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip
This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party (or any party). A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust
You'll recognize the flavors of sesame, soy and white pepper from the beloved restaurant dish that inspired this recipe for sweet and sour (boneless) pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Wings
Forget the fryer—these baked garlic-Parmesan chicken wings get a crispy coating (without tons of oil) from panko breadcrumbs combined with grated Parmesan cheese. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze gives this healthy appetizer a sweet and tangy finishing note. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger
All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
Baked Piri Piri Chicken Thighs
With Portuguese and southern African roots, piri piri is a spicy chile sauce that has become popular globally. Here we blend hot peppers (bird's eye chiles) with sweet bell peppers, vinegar, lemon, garlic and bay leaves to season baked chicken thighs. This easy, healthy chicken recipe is designed to make more than you need for one dinner. See Tips for ideas for using the leftovers to make healthy chicken tacos, grain bowls and salads. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019
Crab Wontons with Brie
In this riff on crab Rangoon, we bake the stuffed wonton instead of frying to lighten things up. Preheating the pan and coating the bites with cooking spray ensures they still get crispy. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019
Creamy Lemon Chicken Parmesan
This riff on classic chicken Parmesan replaces the usual marinara with a luscious lemony cream sauce. We've lightened it up by using half-and-half instead of cream, with just-as-delicious results. Serve this lemony chicken dinner with whole-wheat pasta or brown rice. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018
Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan
For a nutrient-packed twist, this healthy Caesar salad features spinach and kale in addition to romaine. But it's the Parmesan crisps that make this salad holiday-worthy. Serve it for Thanksgiving or any other special meal. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Ginger-Lime Chicken Wings with Garlicky Peanut Sauce
Chicken wings are great for game night and a perfect appetizer for a party, but don't get stuck in the rut of always serving BBQ or buffalo wings. Add variety to game nights with this easy, flavorful slow-cooker recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine