16 Low-Carb Ground Beef Recipes
These ground beef recipes are low in carbs and a great option for dinner. Ground beef is an affordable, nutritious protein that will leave you feeling full, even as you cut back on the carbohydrates. These recipes have 15 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving and use vegetables to create a well-rounded meal. Recipes like Taco Lettuce Wraps and Old-Fashioned Meatloaf are healthy, delicious and perfect for any weeknight.
Taco Lettuce Wraps
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
Meatloaf with Sour Cream-Mushroom Sauce
This made-over classic boasts whole-grains and plenty of veggies for a really satisfying comfort-food dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Taco-Stuffed Zucchini
These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese and avocado. They're perfect for a a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns
These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce completes the package for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Mapo Tofu
Mapo tofu is extremely popular both in and outside of China, perhaps because it was meant to be adaptable. The type and amount of both tofu and meat is often varied and even the spicy sauce can be tuned to the desired level of heat.
Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves
This Italian meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time.
Tomato Dolma with Roasted Eggplant (Köz Patlicanli Domates Dolmasi)
Dolma are stuffed vegetables common from the Mediterranean all the way to Central Asia. This easy recipe pairs ripe tomatoes with a ground beef filling that's lightened with eggplant and onions. Serve the stuffed tomatoes as a starter or double up for a main dish.
Beef & Bulgur Burgers with Blue Cheese for Two
Whole-grain bulgur (cracked parboiled wheat berries) bulks up this healthy burger recipe. Check the bulgur package directions--some brands just need a quick soak in boiling water, while others need to be cooked for up to 15 minutes. Serve with roasted potato wedges and sliced tomatoes.
Asian Beef Meatballs
Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy Asian beef meatball recipe. Serve as the base for lettuce wraps or on top of steamed brown rice with baby bok choy for a quick dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015
Old-Fashioned Meatloaf
Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
Korean Beef Lettuce Rolls
Crisp and crunchy lettuce rolls keep this delicious meal diabetic-friendly. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Skillet Moussaka
In Greece, moussaka is made with beef or lamb, layers of sliced eggplant and a creamy béchamel sauce all baked together in the oven. This variation takes plenty of liberties to make it easy, quick and healthful. Serve over whole-wheat pasta or with potatoes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011
Lean & Spicy Taco Meat
A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007
Mediterranean Meatballs
Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mediterranean Meat Loaf
This fabulous meat loaf is moist, tender and colorful. Keep the fat content low in this recipe by using lean ground beef and refrigerated egg product. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Szechuan Braised Meatballs
We braise these spicy beef meatballs and Chinese cabbage in a bit of beef broth. Make it a meal: Ladle over brown rice or noodles with steamed broccoli and carrots on the side. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008