17 Fruity and Delicious Recipes to Make with Canned Pineapple
Canned pineapple is a great addition to a variety of dishes. The tropical fruit adds a hint of sweetness to savory dishes like tacos and burgers and brings light, bright flavor to dessert recipes like cakes and cobblers. Whether you're working with crushed pineapple, pineapple rings or pineapple chunks, our recipes—like Pineapple Coconut Banana Bread and Pineapple-Bacon Barbecue Burgers—are delicious, healthy and make the most of this popular pantry fruit.
Pineapple Coconut Bites
A retired writing professor and mother of two daughters, Jessie Grearson got inspiration for these mini tarts from a pineapple-coconut bar that her mother used to make. Her version successfully uses whole-wheat pastry flour and less butter and sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008
Pineapple, Bacon & Kale Pizza
This homemade Hawaiian pizza can be on the table in just 20 minutes and thanks to the bonus addition of kale--has more fiber, calcium, and vitamin K than takeout. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pineapple Coffee Cake
Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008
Pineapple-Bacon Barbecue Burgers
For your next barbecue, try these Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory burgers. They're made from lean ground beef and have bacon and crushed pineapple baked right in. Served with barbecue sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls, they're sure to impress your guests. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pineapple Smoothie
A touch of pineapple-orange juice concentrate adds even more pineapple flavor to this refreshing smoothie. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1998
Pineapple & Ham Bread Souffle
A bread pudding-soufflé hybrid, this dish gets its inspiration from a rich, pineapple soufflé traditionally served as an accompaniment to baked ham. We turned it into a main dish, putting the ham straight into the soufflé. Then, we improved the nutritional profile by omitting heavy cream and butter and choosing whole-wheat bread over white. For the best texture and flavor, look for soft whole-wheat sandwich bread without any added malt or molasses. Be sure to use canned, not fresh pineapple--fresh pineapple makes the soufflé too wet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008
Tropical Chicken Salad Wraps
Pineapple, coconut, and jerk seasoning add tropical flair to this chicken salad recipe. Served in lettuce wraps, this healthy meal is ready in under 30 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits
You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006
Smoky-Hot Raspberry Shrimp
The secret ingredient in this recipe is the chipotle chile peppers, which give a smoky, almost sweet, heat to the dish without overpowering the other ingredients. Chipotle chile peppers are smoked jalapeños and the adobo sauce is what the chiles are packed in when purchased in cans. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken, Pineapple, Avocado and Rice Salad
Looking for a yummy lunch or dinner salad? This 30-minute, one-bowl meal combines citrusy chicken, sweet pineapple, creamy avocado and full-of-fiber brown rice with nutritious spinach. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mini Pineapple Pound Cakes
In this moist and delicious healthy pound cake recipe, we use coconut oil in place of butter because an enzyme in fresh pineapple can react with dairy when heated, resulting in an off flavor. Alternatively, you can use melted butter and canned pineapple. To make a large cake, bake in a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan for 35 to 40 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Pineapple Turkey Kebabs
Take a mini vacation around the globe! The Caribbean flavor of rum, the Asian flavor of lemongrass, and the pineapple and brown sugar twist so loved in the South Seas all blend together to make these delicious turkey kebab appetizers. Make it a meal by serving with hot cooked rice and some steamed vegetables. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Grilled Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
This easy fish taco recipe is ready in just 35 minutes. Rather than making the salsa from scratch, we save time by mixing store-bought salsa with juicy pineapple, crisp bell pepper, and fragrant cilantro. It all comes together quickly while the fish is grilling. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pineapple-Cherry Cake Cobbler
This easy cobbler is filled with cherries, pears, and pineapples and its flavor is heightened with cinnamon and nutmeg. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Sweet & Sour Pork
Pineapple, tomato and pork combine in a sweet-tangy sauce in this easy, bright- flavored sweet and sour pork stir-fry. This dish does have a fair amount of acid (from vinegar, tomatoes and pineapple), which can affect the patina of your wok. So remove the food from the wok as soon as you're done cooking, and if your wok shows any signs of rusting, reseason it (see Tips). Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011
Quick Asian Noodles with Chicken Sausage
Have this flavor packed Asian-inspired chicken dinner on the table in under 25 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled teriyaki chicken with pineapple can be made with just a few pantry staples. Although it's delicious when made with canned pineapple, fresh pineapple and its juice can easily be used in its place. Serve with brown rice and snow peas. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008