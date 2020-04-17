3 Cocktails for Rum Lovers
Rum can be used in a variety of cocktails and these recipes highlight the spirit's versatility. Whether you use dark, white or light rum, these cocktails are fun and delicious. Recipes like Strawberry Coconut Daiquiri and Rose Mojito are refreshing, tasty and perfect to drink in the warming weather.
Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail
Fresh mint and zesty lime combine to create a flavor base for this classic rum cocktail. We use superfine sugar to ensure it all dissolves for the smoothest refreshing mojito. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri
You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
Rose Mojito
A homemade simple syrup fragrant with delicate rose petals is an easy way to elevate cocktail hour. Find dried rose petals online, or in the bulk herb section of well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018