5 Recipes That Use Chickpea Flour
These recipes use chickpea flour to create a dish that is healthy and delicious. Also known as garbanzo bean flour, chickpea flour is made by grinding dried chickpeas into a powder. Chickpea flour is high in protein and fiber and is useful for binding ingredients. Recipes like Chickpea Dumplings in Curried Tomato Sauce or Noodle Salad with Tofu are tasty, filling and a great introduction to a new alternative flour.
Chickpea Dumplings in Curried Tomato Sauce
Inspired by a dish served in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India called "dharan ji kadhi," our rendition studs the tender chickpea-flour dumplings with chiles and greens. Serve with naan to sop up the sauce for a healthy vegetarian dinner with plenty of protein. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019
Tomato-Pesto Socca
Move over, pizza dough. Socca (pronounced SO-kah), the thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italy and France, makes a tasty gluten-free alternative crust. Top with tomato, mozzarella and pesto, as we've done here, or get creative and use other types of cheese, vegetables and even meat, such as prosciutto. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Noodle Salad with Tofu
We've kept it simple with just rice noodles in this healthy vegan noodle salad recipe, but if you want to go wild, use wheat noodles, glass noodles or even your favorite spiralized veggie noodles. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Ginger Salad
Ginger salad is nearly as popular as tea-leaf salad in Myanmar and is just as crunchy. This version uses purchased pickled ginger; i.e., the same ginger on your sushi tray. This healthy salad recipe also has the nontraditional addition of romaine lettuce, which gives it a lighter bite. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Socca
Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Though it's typically cooked in a woodburning oven in a copper pan, this easy recipe gets you close to the same results in your home kitchen. You can eat it unadorned or use it as a sort of pizza crust and garnish it with your favorite toppings. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016