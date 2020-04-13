10 Cauliflower Casserole Recipes
These cauliflower casserole recipes are the perfect side dish for dinner this week. Cauliflower is affordable, lower in carbs and a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium. You can easily use fresh or frozen florets depending on what's available. Recipes like Loaded Cauliflower Casserole and Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake are healthy, delicious and a great way to get your serving of veggies.
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2018
Cauliflower Gratin
This easy cauliflower gratin uses one pot to steam the cauliflower and make the cheesy sauce. Twenty minutes in the oven is all it takes to finish.
Cauliflower Casserole with Mixed-Seed Crust
The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
Broccoli & Cauliflower Casserole
This cheesy broccoli and cauliflower casserole carries the perfect amount of sauce to enhance the flavors without covering them up.
Mini Loaded Cauliflower Casseroles
You'll love this low-carb mini casserole version of loaded baked potatoes with sour cream cauliflower, Cheddar cheese, bacon and onion.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin
This creamy broccoli-and-cauliflower casserole is a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2011
Cauliflower with New Mornay Sauce
A topping of Mornay sauce is a delicious treatment for numerous vegetables: broccoli, asparagus, fennel, Belgian endive, to name a few. In our revised version, we have replaced some of the high-fat cheeses and cream with low-fat cottage cheese, which contributes a rich dairy flavor without the fat. Even children will eat cauliflower prepared this way. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Cauliflower, Romanesco & Broccoli Gratin
This cauliflower-and-broccoli gratin is healthier than traditional gratins thanks to a sauce made with low-fat milk and just enough full-flavored cheese to keep it rich without extra saturated fat and calories. For a healthier cheese-crust topping, opt for cheese crackers made without partially hydrogenated oils. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013
Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2008