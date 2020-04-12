26 Fruit-Filled Muffin Recipes to Make Your Mornings Sweeter

When you need a weekday grab-and-go breakfast, these blueberry-speckled whole-wheat muffins fit the bill (when you make them ahead, of course!) They have a great texture and flavor, and just enough blueberries to be fruit-filled in every bite. We stir blueberries into the flour mixture before adding the wet ingredients so they don't all stick to the bottom. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019