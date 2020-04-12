26 Fruit-Filled Muffin Recipes to Make Your Mornings Sweeter
Bake some fruit-filled muffins with these delicious recipes. These healthy muffin recipes can be made with any fruit—including berries, apples and bananas. Feel free to use fresh, frozen or dried fruit, depending on what you have on hand. Recipes like Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins, Lemon-Raspberry Muffins and Banana Protein Muffins are tasty and will make your kitchen smell absolutely amazing.
Banana Protein Muffins
These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes
Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018
Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995
Blueberry-Coconut-Macadamia Muffins
The one-two punch of coconut and macadamia nuts in this luxurious muffin will make you think you're having your morning coffee in Hawaii. Drizzle with honey for an added touch of sweetness. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006
Peaches & Cream Mini Muffins
Mini muffins are perfect for grab-and-go snacking. Try this recipe with fruity peaches and cream cheese chunks--they bake up in just 35 minutes and are perfect for sharing with family, friends, and coworkers! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Carrot & Banana Muffins
Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1996
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins
These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins
When you need a weekday grab-and-go breakfast, these blueberry-speckled whole-wheat muffins fit the bill (when you make them ahead, of course!) They have a great texture and flavor, and just enough blueberries to be fruit-filled in every bite. We stir blueberries into the flour mixture before adding the wet ingredients so they don't all stick to the bottom. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Rhubarb Oat Muffins
These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins
Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Lemon-Cranberry Muffins
These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2011
Banana-Bran Muffins
By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004
Gluten-Free Peach Crumble Muffins
Gluten-free and perfectly crumbly, these muffins are packed with cinnamon flavor that blends seamlessly with fresh or frozen peaches. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Berry Morning Muffin
These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Coconut-Carrot Morning Glory Muffins
These carrot-flecked, whole-grain morning glory muffins can be made ahead for breakfast or a snack so you can hit the ground running on a busy morning. Add a nonfat latte and your day will be off to a healthy start. Or make this coconut-carrot morning glory muffin recipe for a special brunch. Look for coconut oil, in jars or tubs, near other cooking oils in large supermarkets, in the natural-foods section, or in natural-foods stores. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013
Blueberry-Oat Muffins
These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins
These muffins are the perfect start to any day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins
These gluten-free muffins are full of fruit and guaranteed to be a family favorite. Choose your blueberries wisely. Plump, juicy berries with a deep-blue hue are best. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots
The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Raisin-Carrot Muffins
Wheat germ and carrots add to the fiber for these diabetic-friendly muffins. Serve them for breakfast or brunch. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Banana-Oat Muffins
Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apricot-Pecan Muffins
Apricots, oats, pecans, and a touch of allspice are a winning combination in these easy-to-make muffins. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine