8 Cake Recipes Without Eggs
You don't need eggs to make a delicious cake with these egg-free recipes. Whether it's a cheesecake, an ice cream cake or a shortcake, these desserts are perfect for any sweet tooth. Recipes like Vegan Lemon Cake and Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake are tasty, satisfying and won't require a trip to the grocery store.
Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting
Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Carob Molasses Cake (Sfouf b' Debs)
With all due respect to baklava, we've found a new favorite Lebanese dessert. This rich, moist cake is sweetened with carob molasses and has a hit of anise. We may or may not have fought over it in the Test Kitchen. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
No-Bake Berry Flag Cake
This American flag cake has a no-bake cheesecake base and is decorated with fresh berries for a patriotic treat that takes just 20 minutes to assemble. Make this easy dessert recipe for a Fourth of July party or any festive summer occasion. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes
These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Vegan Lemon Cake
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan lemon cake! It's moist, delicious and plenty lemony thanks to a combination of lemon juice and zest. A glaze made with lemon juice, confectioners' sugar and almond milk adds a sweet-tangy finish. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Vegan Cheesecake
This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018