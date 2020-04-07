13 Easy Bundt Cake Recipes
These easy bundt cake recipes will remind you of grandma's house. Bundt cakes are a great option when you want to bake a cake, but don't want the hassle of layers or complicated frostings. Recipes like Dark Cherry Bundt Cake and Apple-Cinnamon Cake are delicious and a sweet end to any meal.
Apple-Cinnamon Cake
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning.
Pumpkin Cake with Dried Cranberries
This pretty pumpkin-cranberry Bundt cake is a delicious alternative to holiday pumpkin pie.
EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake
This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.