10 Recipes with Rice & Beans
Rice and beans are a classic combination that provides protein and carbohydrates to keep you full and satisfied for longer. These recipes pair rice and beans with other ingredients to create a well-rounded and delicious meal. Recipes like Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl and Breakfast Stuffed Peppers are filling, fun and elevate a tasty duo.
Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl
Simple brown rice and black beans serve as the backdrop for sautéed veggies and taco toppings! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Savory Bean Spinach Soup
Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Turkey & Brown Rice Chili
This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Caribbean Bowls
This tropical dish is made complete with Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. Pork, rice, and beans combine with pineapple and red onion in a delicious honey-lime vinaigrette. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegetarian Gumbo
This flavorful vegan dinner is a veggie version of the Louisiana classic. It's chock-full of butternut squash, tomatoes, poblano peppers and okra, to name just a few. This vegetarian gumbo is a quick dinner packed with flavor and spice that's done in only 30 minutes. To make it a meal, serve it with cornbread drizzled with olive oil. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Egyptian Lentils, Rice & Pasta (Koshari)
This kitchen-sink of a vegetarian dish was most likely invented in Egypt in the mid-1800s when Cairo was a major multicultural trade port, which could explain the similarities to Italian spaghetti as well as the Indian rice-and-lentil comfort food khichdi. Three toppings--a spicy tomato sauce (shatta), crispy onions and a garlicky vinegar (dakka)--are added to the koshari before serving, but in Cairo most people like them in separate bowls so they can season their bites one at a time. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.) Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Cuban-Style Black Beans and Rice
This classic black beans and rice recipe is loaded with flavor! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Rice & Bean Freezer Burritos
Save money and sodium when you make a batch of homemade frozen burritos. Mashing the beans and mixing them with tomatoes, cheese and jalapeños before filling the healthy burritos means you get all the ingredients in each bite. Serve with your favorite toppings--we like sour cream, salsa and hot sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
These Mexican-inspired stuffed peppers are perfect for your next breakfast or brunch endeavor. With 16 grams of protein in each serving, these peppers are sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Bowls
A bowl of tender shredded chicken, hot cooked rice and slightly spicy black beans served with fresh toppings is a meal that will satisfy anytime. Make this slow-cooker chicken dish on the weekend and reheat throughout the week for easy at-work lunches or dinner at the end of a long day. For a variation, swap the brown rice for a grain medley. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker