21 Recipes That Start with a Package of Frozen Spinach
Take frozen spinach and turn it into a delicious meal or side dish with these recipes. Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and vitamin K, plus its antioxidants are great for your skin. Recipes like Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole and Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes combine spinach with other pantry-friendly items like pasta and canned tuna to make a meal that is healthy, tasty and filling.
Catalan Spinach Sauté
In this quick and easy sautéed spinach recipe, a handful of standard pantry items transform frozen spinach into a satisfying side dish or omelet filling. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1997
Meatball & Creamed Spinach Skillet
Spaghetti and meatballs is a no-brainer, but pairing meatballs with a pile of creamed spinach topped with marinara and cheese is a flavorful twist. Pick your favorite frozen meatballs--beef, chicken or veggie--for this healthy dinner recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew
This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole
Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets
Spinach, onion and feta cheese flavor these Greek-inspired spanakopita omelets with crispy phyllo crusts. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach
Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Baked Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese can be a true comfort on a gloomy day, and our healthy update takes advantage of extra-sharp Cheddar balanced with creamy low-fat cottage cheese and tucks a layer of spinach into the middle, which may help picky eaters down their vegetables. Whole-wheat pasta adds robust flavor and extra fiber. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004
Spanakopita-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
These stuffed portobello mushrooms have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita. To keep them quick, we ditched the phyllo, so they're great for an easy weeknight vegetarian dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Noodle-Less Butternut Squash Lasagna
Slices of butternut squash stand in for noodles in this veggie-packed lasagna with spinach, mushrooms and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. You can make the Parmesan cheese sauce with regular flour or swap in gluten-free flour to make this dish gluten-free. Look for a squash with a long, straight neck for the best results. Serve with a green salad for a vegetarian meal that you'd be happy to serve to company. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019
Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes
In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Rice, Cheddar & Spinach Pie
This rice, spinach and Cheddar pie is a cinch to prepare--especially if you have leftover cooked rice. If you don't, follow package directions for 4 servings to get about 3 cups cooked rice. Serve with steamed artichokes with light mayo mixed with lemon for dipping. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012
Creamed Spinach Gratin
This healthy creamed spinach gratin calls for frozen spinach so it's a quick and easy side dish that's sure to become a dinnertime staple. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1997
Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi
Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Creamed Spinach Casserole
This creamy spinach casserole recipe is a more sophisticated cousin to creamed spinach. It's perfect for weekend entertaining or as a holiday side dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2012
Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella
This healthy riff on lasagna rolls uses strips of zucchini instead of lasagna noodles for a vegetable-packed dinner that's fun for the whole family. This is a great recipe for kids to help make--let them get their hands dirty rolling the zucchini ribbons with the cheesy filling. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to quickly slice the zucchini into uniform thin strips--this will ensure easy rolling and even cooking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Spinach Alfredo Lasagna
This lightened-up lasagna packs in the nutrients with plenty of spinach, carrots, and mushrooms--plus satisfies cheese cravings with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Florentine Ravioli
The flavors of Italy are best expressed in simplicity: a dash of spices, a little oil and dinner's on the table in minutes--especially if you use frozen spinach and frozen ravioli or tortellini. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005
Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells
Our stuffed shells are filled with spinach, sautéed onions and part-skim ricotta and topped with prepared marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The shells hold and reheat well, which makes them great for entertaining. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1997
Florentine Hash Skillet
Here's a super-quick all-in-one-skillet breakfast to start your day, loaded with hash browns, spinach, egg and cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010