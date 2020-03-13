15 Egg Recipes to Make For Dinner Tonight in 20 Minutes
Make breakfast for dinner tonight with these eggs-cellent recipes. Whether you eat them poached, scrambled, fried or in an omelet, eggs are a great source of protein and contain important nutrients like vitamin B12, iron and zinc. Recipes like Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado and Quick Pastrami Hash & Eggs are delicious, filling and on the table in just 20 minutes or less.
Skillet Eggs with Sausage & Tomato Aioli
This breakfast-for-dinner fried egg skillet is a no-brainer alternative to takeout when you're rushed. The sausage and dark leafy greens are cooked in the same pan as the eggs, so cleanup is a cinch. Loading kale into this quick dinner recipe provides some calcium as well as vitamins and fiber. Serve with whole-grain toast and simple tomato aioli for a weeknight dinner that's ready in 20 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito
Instead of wrapping up eggs in a tortilla for a classic breakfast burrito, we're wrapping up veggies and bacon in a tortilla made out of eggs. Just whip up an easy omelet and nestle your cooked veggies inside to slash the carbs in this healthy, gluten-free burrito. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet
Eating a big healthy breakfast' like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe' may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Artichoke & Egg Tartine
For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Polenta Cakes with Poached Eggs & Avocado
Precooked polenta makes this savory healthy breakfast a breeze. Serving the easy poached eggs on a bed of arugula is a wonderful way to get a head start on your daily vegetable intake. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Quick Pastrami Hash & Eggs
When we're in a hurry, we love to have breakfast for dinner. Precooked diced potatoes--available in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets--help make this pastrami hash ultra-fast. (If you have leftover cooked potatoes, use about 3 cups diced cooked potatoes instead.) Serve with rye toast and sautéed spinach. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2011
Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018
Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict
You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs
Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Breakfast Tortilla Wrap
This bacon and egg omelet is loaded with turkey bacon, crunchy bell pepper, and fresh tomato. Rolled up in a warm tortilla, this quick-and-easy breakfast will keep you satisfied for hours. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Avocado & Arugula Omelet
Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast when you top an omelet with arugula and avocado. Serve with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017