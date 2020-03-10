15 Dump & Go Slow-Cooker Recipes for Spring
Start your spring meal-planning right with these easy, dump & go slow-cooker recipes. Just add the ingredients into your slow-cooker, let it work its magic and a delicious dinner will be ready with minimal prep or clean up. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Citrus Salmon with Melted Leeks and Slow-Cooker Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs with Broccolini are healthy, bright and perfect for the warmer weather.
Crock-Pot Pineapple Chicken
This slow-cooker chicken with pineapple has a hint of ginger and sesame and is made with simple ingredients you may already have in your pantry! Look for fresh pineapple that's been peeled and cored already to make assembly even easier. Serve with brown rice to sop up the sweet and savory sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa
Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Quinoa with Arugula
Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add familiar Mediterranean flavor. If you want to provide a meat option, serve with grilled chicken. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna
This vegetarian lasagna couldn't be easier, thanks to jarred pasta sauce and no-boil lasagna noodles. Prep it in the morning and let your crock pot do the work. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Slow-Cooker Citrus Salmon with Melted Leeks
We've discovered the perfect pairing for this moist, lemony, slow-cooker salmon--slightly chewy leeks. Like other alliums, leeks become sweet and rich when roasted slowly for a long time. When cooked in the slow cooker they "melt," becoming jam-like but still retaining pleasant chewiness. Garnish with fresh sage leaves and thyme sprigs, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs with Broccolini
What if you could have tender, slow-cooker chicken thighs and crisp Broccolini to feed four with 10 minutes of hands-on time and eight common ingredients? Now, you can, and here's the recipe to prove it. Garnish with fresh oregano leaves and additional kosher salt and black pepper, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooked Lamb with Lemons & Pomegranate
A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Cheesy Vegetable Pasta Alfredo
This cheesy pasta recipe is made in a slow cooker but is relatively quick taking just 2 1/2 hours from start-to-finish. It's full of vegetables, whole-grain linguine and of course, lots of cheese! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Lemongrass-Coconut Marinated Chicken
In this slow-cooker chicken recipe, minimal effort produces big flavor, making it the perfect starter recipe for anyone learning to cook their own Thai food. If you can't find wide rice noodles, any rice noodle can be substituted. For quickest day-of meal prep, make the chicken and coconut broth a day in advance and refrigerate. When ready to eat, simply reheat them, cook the noodles and serve. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Easy Slow-Cooker Shrimp Boil
Tender red potatoes, corn, shrimp, smoky sausage and flavorful Old Bay seasoning give this slow-cooker shrimp boil the classic flavors you love. Because it's all made in the slow cooker, pulling this meal together is a breeze. It's perfect for a party--just serve with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, bay leaves and ice-cold beer. If you can't find turkey andouille, use chicken andouille instead. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo
Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2017
Crock-Pot Lemon Chicken with Tomatoes & Kalamata Olives
Let your slow cooker do the bulk of the work and end up with a meal that fulfills all your Mediterranean-food cravings. The mix of onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano and parsley adds pleasing acidity to the browned chicken, while toasted pine nuts lend interest to the orzo. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Edamame-Rice Bowl with Cherries & Pecans
With wild and brown rice, edamame, dried cherries and pecans, this dish boasts varied textures as well as an abundance of nutrients. Wild rice is rich in fiber and protein while brown rice is high in manganese, which helps the body digest fats. Cherries are packed with antioxidants, while pecans are loaded with healthy unsaturated fat. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Shrimp Noodle Bowls
The aromatic vegetables in the broth create a light yet distinct flavor of classic noodle bowls. Adding the lime juice, fish sauce and shrimp at the end keeps them from overcooking and their flavors from becoming diluted. If you have it, drizzle toasted sesame oil on top of this slow-cooker shrimp dish for nutty flair. For the prettiest appearance, use whole basil and cilantro leaves, instead of chopping them. Look for packaged lemongrass stalks near the plastic clamshells of herbs in the produce section of your supermarket. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Tuna Steaks with Escarole-Chickpea Salad
This fish salad is a unique twist on traditional slow-cooker fare. The slow-cooker tuna steaks carry the bright lemon and rosemary flavors well, which result in an aromatic and fresh fish that perfectly complements the lettuce and chickpeas. Chill it for an easy work lunch the next day. Garnish with fresh rosemary leaves, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker