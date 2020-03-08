15 Vegetarian Casseroles You Can Make in One Hour or Less

Save time and eat more plant-based meals with these delicious casserole recipes. All of these dishes make for a great vegetarian main course that will be on your table in an hour or less. You can't go wrong with fan-favorites like our Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole and Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole. These recipes are packed with produce, fiber and protein to give you a hearty and healthy dinner—no meat required.