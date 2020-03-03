30 Immune-Boosting Salads
Help your immune system fight off unwanted bugs with these nutrient-rich salads. These salads are packed with citrus and fruits, which contain nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, protein and zinc to help your immune system function properly and keep you healthy. Recipes like Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing and Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad will help keep illness at bay while sparing no deliciousness.
Feel-Good Fruit Salad
This gorgeous salad, packed with vitamin C, will help keep you and your friends healthy during the winter months. Hot chili oil brings on the heat in the dressing, while toasted sesame oil adds a nutty note. Creamy avocado and cooling mint balance out the flavors.
Broccoli & Grape Salad
An unlikely pairing of grapes and broccoli creates an out-of-the-ordinary quick side dish. The sweet snappy bite of the grapes complements the crispy raw broccoli and onion, while the creamy dressing and toasted almonds pull it all together. Enjoy it for lunch or double the recipe for an easy potluck recipe everyone will love. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Citrus Salad with Chia-Celery Seed Dressing
Chia and celery seeds are a nice alternative for this winter salad if you're typically a poppy-seed-dressing fan. Plus, the chia even brings a bit of its famous thickening power to help emulsify the dressing. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella
This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Fall Chopped Salad with Spinach, Butternut Squash, Apples & Cheddar
Who says spinach salads are only for spring? Use autumn's tender crop of fresh spinach and other seasonal vegetables to make this fall salad with roasted butternut squash, apples, cheddar and pecans. This colorful and healthy salad would be a wonderful addition to your Thanksgiving menu, but there's no reason to save it for holidays--serve it along with chicken or pork for a healthy weeknight dinner, or turn it into a main course by adding some chickpeas or chopped chicken or turkey. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts
Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Mixed Greens Salad with Blood Oranges
Bitter greens are balanced with a honey-orange dressing in this quick and satisfying salad. Serve with garlic shrimp, grilled chicken or cheese toast to round out a meal. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018
Asparagus Salad with Smoked Salmon & Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
The big punch of this healthy salad with asparagus and smoked salmon comes from gribiche, a creamy French herb sauce with chopped egg. The greens get a toss in a vinaigrette made floral with Meyer lemon. Can't find a Meyer lemon? Substitute with regular lemon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad
Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleasant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Chopped Salad with Chicken & Avocado-Buttermilk Dressing
This herb-loaded green goddess-inspired dressing gets a color boost from creamy avocado. Make a double batch of this healthy salad dressing to keep on hand for salads throughout the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019
Big Beautiful Summer Salad
This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
This Mediterranean quinoa salad is chock-full of fresh veggies that marinate in a bright, fresh dressing. It's an easy vegetarian dinner recipe that can also be made ahead as a healthy lunch option. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Strawberry-Balsamic Arugula Salad
This fruity green salad with chicken offers an explosion of flavors in each bite. The taste of sweet strawberries, peppery arugula and tangy feta cheese is enhanced by the intense balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil
Roasted sweet potatoes are paired with spinach, cabbage and white beans and tossed together with a bright basil dressing in this healthy main dish salad. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Turkey Salad with Oranges
This simple 30-minute salad recipe is perfect for a quick lunch. Leftover turkey is tossed with arugula and bell pepper in a honey-Dijon vinaigrette, then topped with fresh orange sections--each bite is a burst of fresh flavors! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts
This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019
Feta, Kale & Pear Salad
The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas
This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Spinach Salad with Blueberries, Almonds & Halloumi
The combination of sweet berries, crunchy almonds and salty cheese in this spinach salad really can't be beaten. Pan-fried bites of the Greek cheese halloumi are a delicious stand-in for croutons. A simple shallot vinaigrette is made right in the same bowl as the salad, so this stunning summer salad is quick and easy to prep too. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Watermelon Salad with Crispy Prosciutto, Feta & Mint
Salty prosciutto, tangy feta, crunchy pistachios, sweet watermelon and bright mint come together wonderfully in this fresh and easy summer salad. Feel free to sub crumbled bacon for the prosciutto, or skip the meat altogether for a vegetarian version of this salad. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Tomato-Jicama Salad with Avocado-Chipotle Dressing
If you're looking for a way to jazz up your tomato salad, try this take with jicama--it's a root vegetable that tastes like pears. Its mild, refreshing flavor and distinct crunch make it perfect for summer. Look for sliced or whole jicama in the produce section. The creamy avocado dressing would be great on all sorts of salads. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Kale, Cranberry & Bulgur Salad with Turkey
You can swap in whole-wheat couscous for the bulgur in this hearty grain salad. Use up leftover turkey or chicken in this healthy salad recipe by skipping Step 3. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Orange-Fennel Autumn Salad with Citrus-Yogurt Dressing
The creamy citrus dressing on this healthy autumn-inspired salad brings out the intense flavors of sweet fennel and bold radicchio. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spring Wedge Salad with Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette
A wedge salad is simple to prepare and this one is bursting with color, taste, and texture. The crisp lettuce wedges are topped with zesty radishes, sweet strawberries, creamy goat cheese, and crunchy pecans and drizzled with a strawberry vinaigrette--try it at your next summer dinner party. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Steak & Mango Salad with Cilantro Dressing
A simple lime-cilantro dressing along with sliced mango and crisp jicama adds freshness to this beef salad. If you like, you can use mint in place of the cilantro for a change of flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Citrus Fruit & Feta Salad
Tangy feta cheese and tart citrus may seem like an odd pair but they go hand-in-hard in this refreshing side dish that's ready in just 10 minutes. Try it with grilled chicken or shrimp. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken, Kiwi and Avocado Salad
This light lunch salad is full of flavor and texture. Sweet kiwi, creamy avocado and spicy radishes combine with grilled chicken in a lime and basil flavored dressing. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fresh Asparagus-Tomato Salad
Topped with Parmesan cheese and pine nuts, this tasty green salad is perfect for any barbeque or picnic. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine